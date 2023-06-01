Steve Paterson reflects on Caley Thistle’s evolution during rise of newly-formed club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Steve Paterson reflects on Caley Thistle’s evolution during rise of newly-formed club

Inverness surged through the Scottish leagues during Paterson's seven-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

By Andy Skinner
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.

Steve Paterson takes pride in moulding Caley Thistle from a Highland League select to a side which conquered Celtic.

Paterson was appointed Inverness manager in 1995, just 12 months after Caledonian and Thistle had merged to form the new club.

After finishing sixth in the Third Division in the club’s maiden season under Sergei Baltacha, Paterson was tasked with laying the foundations to move the club up the leagues.

Paterson was fresh from winning back-to-back Highland League titles with Huntly, and set out to raid the division for its top talent to spearhead his Inverness side.

They went on to gain promotion in 1997, putting the wheels in motion for a transition to full-time football.

Steve Paterson during his time in charge of Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook.

Three years later, by which time they had reached the second-tier, Paterson guided Inverness to a memorable 3-1 victory over Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup.

Remit to surge through divisions

Paterson reflects fondly on the excitement around the rise of Scotland’s newest club at the time.

He said: “My first chairman was Dougie MacGillivray and I remember specifically having the remit that we would get to the Premier League in something like eight years. That gave us two seasons to get out of the Third Division.

“The first season was very much me modelling my own team, and getting in my own kind of players.

“Without being too critical, the team hadn’t achieved. The first season was a massive change to all the players.

“I almost built a Highland League select, with guys like Iain Stewart, Iain MacArthur and Mike Teasdale which got us to the next step.

“We then went almost to a mixture after that, as lads like Jimmy Calder and Davie Ross and so many more wouldn’t have wanted to go full-time.

Jim Calder, Caley Thistle goalkeeper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We had a thing going on where the full-timers tended to be younger lads, boys that maybe didn’t have careers who were able to take that challenge.

“We mixed it and when we got up to the next league. That was when we decided we would become a full-time club.

“There was so much that went on and it was exciting times. It was just great to be a part of that. My seven or eight years with Inverness was a fantastic time, and along with Huntly the best years of my life in management without a doubt.

“It was successful into the bargain which made it all the better.”

Boss did not get blown away by Celtic shock

Such was Paterson’s belief in his Caley Thistle team, he has long maintained his famous triumph over Celtic came as no surprise to him.

Steve Paterson celebrates Caley Thistle’s victory over Celtic. Image: SNS

Paterson nevertheless takes pride in the way the triumph is still celebrated 23 years on, given Inverness kicked on to win the competition with victory over Falkirk in 2015.

He added: “I maybe played it down a bit.

“Maybe it was me, because I knew I had such a good side and such a great bunch of guys, I had a lot of belief in them.

“Without disrespect, Celtic were in a transition period. John Barnes had come in, Kenny Dalglish was involved in the a model going on at that time.

“Obviously it still stands the test of history.

“I said at the time I felt Berwick Rangers was a bigger shock in beating Rangers in 1967. Just recently, Darvel beating Aberdeen.

“Equally, I’m aware that teams like Darvel have done quite well financially to attract good quality players.

“I think ours was more a fairytale with the team being only six years into its history. It will always stay there as a magical thing.

“It happened 23 years ago, and they have actually won the Scottish Cup since then under John Hughes.

“They were a Premier League team so it was different circumstances, but it was a tremendous achievement.”

Spell in Japan among Paterson’s standout memories

Despite his managerial success, some of Mosstodloch-raised Paterson’s fondest footballing memories came during his playing days – when he made a highly successful switch to Japanese side Yomiuri in 1983.

Paterson added: “My story is different, as my finest footballing days were abroad. That doesn’t really get recognition.

“Not that I’m looking for credit or acknowledgement, but I find that much bigger than my management achievements.

“I was a wee lad from a village in Morayshire, and I was the first professional and European to play in Japan.

Steve Paterson played for Manchester United during Tommy Docherty’s time as manager.

“I was the top scorer in Japan, I won the Japanese treble.

“Personally, I find that more fascinating than my other achievements.

“The media at the time was just a newspaper, there was no social media. It was nearly 40 years ago.

“It was a bit like Rose Reilly who went to Italy, and was never recognised until she was really old.

“It’s something I’m really proud of.

“I was five or six years at Manchester United, and I played half a dozen or maybe a dozen games.

“After that my story went overseas. I did really well in Australia and was reunited with Tommy Docherty which I loved.

“My journey then took me to two years in Tokyo which was fantastic. But it got very little coverage.

“As I get older and reflect back, it was incredible. The way I was treated, I was almost like a prince of Tokyo in football terms.”

