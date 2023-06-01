Former Dons boss Alex Smith believes Leighton Clarkson will thrive if he returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Dons boss Alex Smith believes Leighton Clarkson will thrive if he returns to Aberdeen

The Liverpool midfielder spent the season on loan at Pittodrie and could return next season.

By Paul Third
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith believes bringing Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie on a permanent deal would be a huge statement of intent for the club.

The Dons have an agreement in place to sign Clarkson permanently from Liverpool after the 21-year-old’s impressive season on loan at Pittodrie.

The player, who is also attracting interest from clubs in England, has yet to reach an agreement with the Dons. 

Smith, cup-double winning boss of 1989-90, says Clarkson is the type of high-calibre player new boss Barry Robson should be aiming to bring to the club to bolster the club’s European campaign.

He said: “If the club could sign him it would be a real signal of intent. He’s still just 21 and has a lot of potential.

“He can only get better after playing a full season of competitive football in the Premiership.

“I really like what I’ve seen of Clarkson. He’s not the biggest lad but he’s a real competitor and he has picked up some very good talents after coming through Liverpool’s academy set-up.”

‘Eight loan players is too many’

Clarkson was one of eight players on loan at Pittodrie this season and the Dons hope to bring more of their former loan signings back to the club.

Smith believes the club’s reliance on the loan market needs to change if Robson is to have a chance at building a team capable of competing near the top of the table consistently.

He said: “There were eight players on loan at the club this season.

“I understand the need to have a squad of first-team players in place but if you are going to go down that route there needs to be agreements in place to make some of these permanent if they go well.

“I know that is not possible with every loan but if you can have those agreements in some cases it gives the manager a far greater element of control at the end of the season.”

Smith hopes talented loan trio will all return to Pittodrie

Aberdeen hope to bring captain Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Clarkson is not the only loan player Robson would like to bring back with Celtic’s Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic’s Graeme Shinnie also on the Aberdeen manager’s wanted list.

Smith is not surprised Robson wants to bring the trio back to the club for next season and believes the estimated £5million the club would be in line to receive from guaranteed European football until Christmas should be used towards the club’s recruitment drive.

Victory for Celtic over Caley Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final will ensure the Dons can look forward to an extended run in Europe next season.

The former Dons boss said: “I won’t be disrespectful to Caley Thistle as it is a cup final and anything can happen but you would have to say Celtic will be strong favourites to win the game.

“If that happens then it will be a huge boost for Aberdeen. Financially it would be huge for the club.

“Clarkson, Liam Scales and Graeme Shinnie have all been key figures in the second half of the season and it’s good to hear they want these guys back in the fold for next season.

“I hope the club can use the funds from that along with the money they have coming from Nottingham Forest as part of the Scott McKenna transfer to build some stability.

“You need to have strong foundations in place to build team and last two summer transfer windows have been periods of major transfer activity for the club.

“It’s not something which is going to build long-term success. You need a core group of players to build a team around.”

Dons can make a fresh start under their new manager

Following two challenging campaigns for the club Smith hopes the appointment of Robson can herald a fresh start for his old club.

He said: “I think the club has acted wisely in appointing Barry.

“The board had the right intentions with their last two managers but it didn’t work out.

“Stephen Glass is a friend and it was sore for me to see how it went for him.

“But the important part is the club can go forward having learned lessons from the last couple of years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Barry Robson provides update on Bojan Miovski injury and Aberdeen’s hunt for new signings
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Why Mattie Pollock could be part of Watford's defensive plans next season - and…
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Alex Smith: Barry Robson has what it takes to be a success at Aberdeen
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce pre-season fixtures and summer training camp in Portugal
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Ex-captain Kelly Forrest on the recruitment strategy which she feels would help Aberdeen Women…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Sean Wallace: No more loan deals for Aberdeen from Celtic - any deal for…
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Coach Stuart Duff 'extremely proud' of Aberdeen U16s' invincibles season - as he urges…
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Michael Rose leaves Coventry City after Sky Blues miss out on promotion to…
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he will need to raid the loan market in…
Alex Smith wants to see Leighton Clarkson back at Pittodrie next season. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin joins Livingston

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]