Former Dons boss Alex Smith believes Leighton Clarkson will thrive if he returns to Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith believes bringing Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie on a permanent deal would be a huge statement of intent for the club.

The Dons have an agreement in place to sign Clarkson permanently from Liverpool after the 21-year-old’s impressive season on loan at Pittodrie.

The player, who is also attracting interest from clubs in England, has yet to reach an agreement with the Dons.

Smith, cup-double winning boss of 1989-90, says Clarkson is the type of high-calibre player new boss Barry Robson should be aiming to bring to the club to bolster the club’s European campaign.

He said: “If the club could sign him it would be a real signal of intent. He’s still just 21 and has a lot of potential.

“He can only get better after playing a full season of competitive football in the Premiership.

“I really like what I’ve seen of Clarkson. He’s not the biggest lad but he’s a real competitor and he has picked up some very good talents after coming through Liverpool’s academy set-up.”

‘Eight loan players is too many’

Clarkson was one of eight players on loan at Pittodrie this season and the Dons hope to bring more of their former loan signings back to the club.

Smith believes the club’s reliance on the loan market needs to change if Robson is to have a chance at building a team capable of competing near the top of the table consistently.

He said: “There were eight players on loan at the club this season.

“I understand the need to have a squad of first-team players in place but if you are going to go down that route there needs to be agreements in place to make some of these permanent if they go well.

“I know that is not possible with every loan but if you can have those agreements in some cases it gives the manager a far greater element of control at the end of the season.”

Smith hopes talented loan trio will all return to Pittodrie

Clarkson is not the only loan player Robson would like to bring back with Celtic’s Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic’s Graeme Shinnie also on the Aberdeen manager’s wanted list.

Smith is not surprised Robson wants to bring the trio back to the club for next season and believes the estimated £5million the club would be in line to receive from guaranteed European football until Christmas should be used towards the club’s recruitment drive.

Victory for Celtic over Caley Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final will ensure the Dons can look forward to an extended run in Europe next season.

The former Dons boss said: “I won’t be disrespectful to Caley Thistle as it is a cup final and anything can happen but you would have to say Celtic will be strong favourites to win the game.

“If that happens then it will be a huge boost for Aberdeen. Financially it would be huge for the club.

“Clarkson, Liam Scales and Graeme Shinnie have all been key figures in the second half of the season and it’s good to hear they want these guys back in the fold for next season.

“I hope the club can use the funds from that along with the money they have coming from Nottingham Forest as part of the Scott McKenna transfer to build some stability.

“You need to have strong foundations in place to build team and last two summer transfer windows have been periods of major transfer activity for the club.

“It’s not something which is going to build long-term success. You need a core group of players to build a team around.”

Dons can make a fresh start under their new manager

Following two challenging campaigns for the club Smith hopes the appointment of Robson can herald a fresh start for his old club.

He said: “I think the club has acted wisely in appointing Barry.

“The board had the right intentions with their last two managers but it didn’t work out.

“Stephen Glass is a friend and it was sore for me to see how it went for him.

“But the important part is the club can go forward having learned lessons from the last couple of years.”