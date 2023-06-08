Billy Dodds says rollercoaster season will act as learning curve for Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds insists he will take valuable learnings into the new Championship season after signing a two-year contract extension with Caley Thistle.

Inverness concluded the season with a 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

It came after the Highlanders narrowly missed out on the play-offs for promotion to the Premiership.

After staging a late rally to get back into contention, after a succession of injuries earlier in the season threatened to derail their push, they eventually had to settle for sixth-place.

Although he was out of contract following the cup final, Dodds has now signed an extension which will keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2025.

As he plots a way to attack the new season, Dodds feels the ups and downs of the 2022/23 campaign will stand Caley Jags in good stead.

Dodds said: “I think you are always learning.

“We always use the same phrases, that every day is a learning day in football, but it is.

“I have learned a lot this year. There have been certain things I have had to handle, whether it is injuries, disappointment in games, trying to keep the players motivated, trying to get them back in the play-offs – and we nearly achieved it.

“I just wish we had beaten Ayr United to reach the play-offs because what a season it would have been for us.”

Summer of transition already under way

While Dodds is staying at Caledonian Stadium, there remains doubt over the future of a number of Inverness’ players.

Defender Robbie Deas has already moved on, having signed a two-year deal with Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Midfielders Steven Boyd and Ben Woods have departed at the end of their contracts.

Wingers Daniel MacKay and Jay Henderson have also left following the expiry of their loan deals.

With several other players out of contract, Dodds anticipates a summer of transition at Caley Jags.

He added: “I think like all teams in the Championship, teams watch your players – especially when you have beaten (top-flight) Livingston twice and Kilmarnock, and you play like we did against Celtic.

“We will lose a couple, and there will be a couple that leave anyway.

“We will be recruiting. It is like any football team.

“I wish the boys who go and move on the best of luck and the best of success, because they deserve it.”

Inverness looking to use cup final experience to their benefit

Dodds feels his players will only benefit from the opportunity they had to test themselves on Scotland’s biggest stage in the Hampden Park showpiece earlier this month.

The boss added: “I think that can only improve players – it definitely improved me as a player when I came through from Dundee to St Johnstone then on to Dundee United and Aberdeen.

“I made that progression, went back to Dundee United and ended up joining Rangers.

“The more experience you gather can only benefit you.

“I can see players improving and that belief improving by the week.”