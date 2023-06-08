Billy Dodds says rollercoaster season will act as learning curve for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds says rollercoaster season will act as learning curve for Caley Thistle

Inverness finished sixth in the Championship and reached the final of the Scottish Cup, where they were defeated by Celtic.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Billy Dodds insists he will take valuable learnings into the new Championship season after signing a two-year contract extension with Caley Thistle.

Inverness concluded the season with a 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

It came after the Highlanders narrowly missed out on the play-offs for promotion to the Premiership.

After staging a late rally to get back into contention, after a succession of injuries earlier in the season threatened to derail their push, they eventually had to settle for sixth-place.

Although he was out of contract following the cup final, Dodds has now signed an extension which will keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2025.

As he plots a way to attack the new season, Dodds feels the ups and downs of the 2022/23 campaign will stand Caley Jags in good stead.

Dodds said: “I think you are always learning.

“We always use the same phrases, that every day is a learning day in football, but it is.

“I have learned a lot this year. There have been certain things I have had to handle, whether it is injuries, disappointment in games, trying to keep the players motivated, trying to get them back in the play-offs – and we nearly achieved it.

“I just wish we had beaten Ayr United to reach the play-offs because what a season it would have been for us.”

Billy Mckay reflects on the end of Caley Thistle’s Championship season arriving in the shape of a 2-1 defeat by runners-up Ayr United. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Summer of transition already under way

While Dodds is staying at Caledonian Stadium, there remains doubt over the future of a number of Inverness’ players.

Defender Robbie Deas has already moved on, having signed a two-year deal with Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Midfielders Steven Boyd and Ben Woods have departed at the end of their contracts.

Steven Boyd is leaving Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Wingers Daniel MacKay and Jay Henderson have also left following the expiry of their loan deals.

With several other players out of contract, Dodds anticipates a summer of transition at Caley Jags.

He added: “I think like all teams in the Championship, teams watch your players – especially when you have beaten (top-flight) Livingston twice and Kilmarnock, and you play like we did against Celtic.

“We will lose a couple, and there will be a couple that leave anyway.

“We will be recruiting. It is like any football team.

“I wish the boys who go and move on the best of luck and the best of success, because they deserve it.”

Inverness looking to use cup final experience to their benefit

Dodds feels his players will only benefit from the opportunity they had to test themselves on Scotland’s biggest stage in the Hampden Park showpiece earlier this month.

The boss added: “I think that can only improve players – it definitely improved me as a player when I came through from Dundee to St Johnstone then on to Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Wallace Duffy in action against Celtic during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.

“I made that progression, went back to Dundee United and ended up joining Rangers.

“The more experience you gather can only benefit you.

“I can see players improving and that belief improving by the week.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard's numbers are used by ICT coach Ryan Esson to ready the under-18s for success at Inverness.
Lessons from Frank Lampard and Duncan Shearer boost Caley Thistle's starlets, says coach Ryan…
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm Lewis Hyde has joined Wallace Duffy is signing contract extension
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United
From left: ICT captain Sean Welsh, Alyn Gunn, High Life Highland active schools coordinator in Thurso, Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, Elizabeth Macdonald, who runs the leadership programme for HLH, and Inverness striker Billy Mckay.
Caley Thistle help High Life Highland launch youth football leadership project
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper is determined to help the Inverness club reach the Premiership next season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper fancies regular shots at Celtic - this time in the…
Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS
Confirmed: Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds signs deal until 2025
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Viaplay Cup seedings confirmed - who do you want in your team's group?
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Focus on four stirring Ross County and Caley Thistle crunch comebacks
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock (13944124bi) Football - 2022 / 2023 Isuzu Scottish FA Cup - Final - Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Hampden Park - Saturday. 3rd June 2023 Daniel MacKay of Inverness Caledonian Thistle scores to make it 2-1 Credit: COLORSPORT / Bruce White Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Scottish Cup, Final, Football, Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK - 03 June 2023
Departing loanee Daniel MacKay believe Caley Thistle can mount Premiership promotion push next term
Wallace Duffy of Inverness Caledonian Thistle clears from Daizen Maeda of Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Wallace Duffy to stay with Caley Thistle and is excited for next term

