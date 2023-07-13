Darren Dods: Everything in Caley Thistle’s favour ahead of home Viaplay Cup opener against Bonnyrigg Rose

Former Caley Jags captain Darren Dods insists the big Caledonian Stadium pitch will help his old club avoid a Viaplay Cup group stage slip-up against Bonnyrigg Rose in their season opener on Saturday.

Dods, who is assistant to manager David Proctor at Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts, came into close contact with Robbie Horn’s Bonnyrigg team before the latter side earned promotion to the SPFL last summer.

Dods believes a combination of the long trek north and the large playing surface can only help the Championship Inverness in their bid to get off to a winning start against a Bonnyrigg team who finished eighth in their first League Two campaign.

He said: “Bonnyrigg are well organised and they work hard as a team.

“If the tie had been at Bonnyrigg, it would have given them a real advantage because they do very well at home.

“It’s quite a tight pitch and it has a slope across the pitch. They had a good home record in League Two last season, but it’s a big pitch at Inverness and that will favour Caley Thistle. They will make full use of that.

“Even for part-time teams, and even on a Saturday, it makes a difference when they have a long away trip, so that’s an advantage for Inverness.

“Their players are not used to that sort of journey.

“In the Lowland League, you get the odd trip to Gretna or Dumfries, but, because of the motorway, a trip of an hour-and-a-half is generally the longest journey you’ll get. It’s a tough journey up there (Inverness).”

Bonnyrigg will be keen to impress

Although he thinks the road trip and venue will count against The Rose, Dods still thinks Caley Thistle will have to graft for three opening League Cup Group E points.

He warned that the Midlothian men have a talented core of players, who have been delivering big performances together for years.

He said: “Bonnyrigg’s aim last season was to stay up in their first year within League Two and they achieved that.

“They went on a wee run with two wins and a draw to pull away from the bottom to move into eighth place to stay up.

“The big thing for them is they have kept the nucleus of their team from a few years back when they had a good Scottish Cup run (reaching round four in 2020) and won the Lowland League.

“They have boys who have been there through some good times over the past four or five years, so they are experienced.

“They have signed a few good players and they have the experience now of having played in League Two for a season, so they will make it hard for Inverness, who will have to work hard to break them down.”

Firepower can take ICT far in league

Looking ahead to the new season for Inverness, Dods gave the thumbs-up to the signing of 19-year-old striker Adam Brooks from Celtic, who hit 13 goals in 19 Lowland League outings last term.

Dods believes the Highlanders are well equipped for a Premiership promotion push, although he thinks two rivals will be stronger in the chase for the title.

He said: “Getting Adam was a good move because by all accounts Celtic wanted to keep him.

“They’ve also Billy Mckay, who hit good form towards the end of last season, so that’s two up there with goals right away.

“Inverness have always been steady with Mark Ridgers in goals, and when you have goal threats, you always have a chance.

“They’ve had two good pre-season results going into this one, which is good given they didn’t have a lot of time off after the Scottish Cup final (on June 3).

“In the Championship this season, with Dundee United going down and Queen’s Park having a good budget, I think Inverness – after those two clubs – have as good a chance as any to be right up there for the next available place and maybe put pressure on the top two.”

ICT kick off their competitive season in the cup this weekend before their Group E schedule takes them to another League Two opponent on Tuesday in the shape of Dumbarton.