Darren Dods: Everything in Caley Thistle’s favour ahead of home Viaplay Cup opener against Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Darren Dods: Everything in Caley Thistle’s favour ahead of home Viaplay Cup opener against Bonnyrigg Rose

The former Inverness skipper highlights the advantages his old side will have, and the potential dangers of facing the 2022 Lowland League winners.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Jags defender Darren Dods, left, expects his old club to have a strong season. Image: SNS.
Former Caley Jags defender Darren Dods, left, expects his old club to have a strong season. Image: SNS.

Former Caley Jags captain Darren Dods insists the big Caledonian Stadium pitch will help his old club avoid a Viaplay Cup group stage slip-up against Bonnyrigg Rose in their season opener on Saturday.

Dods, who is assistant to manager David Proctor at Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts, came into close contact with Robbie Horn’s Bonnyrigg team before the latter side earned promotion to the SPFL last summer.

Dods believes a combination of the long trek north and the large playing surface can only help the Championship Inverness in their bid to get off to a winning start against a Bonnyrigg team who finished eighth in their first League Two campaign.

He said: “Bonnyrigg are well organised and they work hard as a team.

“If the tie had been at Bonnyrigg, it would have given them a real advantage because they do very well at home.

“It’s quite a tight pitch and it has a slope across the pitch. They had a good home record in League Two last season, but it’s a big pitch at Inverness and that will favour Caley Thistle. They will make full use of that.

“Even for part-time teams, and even on a Saturday, it makes a difference when they have a long away trip, so that’s an advantage for Inverness.

Darren Dods, the assistant manager at Cumbernauld Colts.

“Their players are not used to that sort of journey.

“In the Lowland League, you get the odd trip to Gretna or Dumfries, but, because of the motorway, a trip of an hour-and-a-half is generally the longest journey you’ll get. It’s a tough journey up there (Inverness).”

Bonnyrigg will be keen to impress

Although he thinks the road trip and venue will count against The Rose, Dods still thinks Caley Thistle will have to graft for three opening League Cup Group E points.

He warned that the Midlothian men have a talented core of players, who have been delivering big performances together for years.

He said: “Bonnyrigg’s aim last season was to stay up in their first year within League Two and they achieved that.

“They went on a wee run with two wins and a draw to pull away from the bottom to move into eighth place to stay up.

“The big thing for them is they have kept the nucleus of their team from a few years back when they had a good Scottish Cup run (reaching round four in 2020) and won the Lowland League.

“They have boys who have been there through some good times over the past four or five years, so they are experienced.

“They have signed a few good players and they have the experience now of having played in League Two for a season, so they will make it hard for Inverness, who will have to work hard to break them down.”

Bonnyrigg Rose taking on Elgin City last season. Image: Bob Crombie.

Firepower can take ICT far in league

Looking ahead to the new season for Inverness, Dods gave the thumbs-up to the signing of 19-year-old striker Adam Brooks from Celtic, who hit 13 goals in 19 Lowland League outings last term.

Dods believes the Highlanders are well equipped for a Premiership promotion push, although he thinks two rivals will be stronger in the chase for the title.

He said: “Getting Adam was a good move because by all accounts Celtic wanted to keep him.

“They’ve also Billy Mckay, who hit good form towards the end of last season, so that’s two up there with goals right away.

Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

“Inverness have always been steady with Mark Ridgers in goals, and when you have goal threats, you always have a chance.

“They’ve had two good pre-season results going into this one, which is good given they didn’t have a lot of time off after the Scottish Cup final (on June 3).

“In the Championship this season, with Dundee United going down and Queen’s Park having a good budget, I think Inverness – after those two clubs – have as good a chance as any to be right up there for the next available place and maybe put pressure on the top two.”

ICT kick off their competitive season in the cup this weekend before their Group E schedule takes them to another League Two opponent on Tuesday in the shape of Dumbarton.

More from Caley Thistle

Austin Samuels hit three goals within two pre-season wins against Elgin City and Nairn County. Now he aims to hit the goal trail against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Austin Samuels: No better striking teacher in Scotland than Caley Thistle team-mate Billy Mckay
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County
Caley Jags assistant manager Scott Kellacher is happy following 5-1 and 6-0 wins against Elgin City and Nairn County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle looking sharp - but two more signings are on the radar, Scott…
David Carson, Austin Samuels and Adam Brooks model Caley Thistle's new 2023-24 away kit. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC
Orange is the new black for Caley Thistle as Inverness unveil new away strip
Caley Thistle's Ethan Cairns, left, with brother Owen, of Elgin City, who played against one another in Saturday's friendly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brothers Ethan and Owen Cairns set for new seasons at Caley Thistle and Elgin…
Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
Scott Kellacher hails clinical Caley Thistle after big win at Nairn County
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Trialist Harry Lodovica looked lively for Caley Thistle against Elgin City and will be aiming to shine against Nairn County in a bid to win a deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle target fourth striker as trialist gets shot at Nairn County
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals
Adam Brooks settles in at Caley Thistle after signing a two-year deal after moving on from Celtic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks sets high goals with Caley Thistle