Beating rivals to striker Adam Brooks delights Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds

The highly-rated 19-year-old capture from Celtic was pursued by other sides - but his mind was made up on a move to the Highlands.

By Paul Chalk
Adam Brooks
Forward Adam Brooks joined Caley Thistle on an initial two-year contract on Saturday. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds was thrilled to secure highly-rated young gun Adam Brooks from Celtic –after Caley Thistle beat rivals to his signature.

The 19-year-old, who netted 13 goals in 19 games for the Hoops B team in the Lowland League last season, has played at three age levels for Scotland.

H alsoe scored twice in the Glasgow Cup final against Rangers last term and has experience of scoring against Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Youth League.

‘Adam’s sharp – and will only get better’

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

It is an impressive early CV and Inverness head coach Dodds reckons Brooks, who scored a debut double in the 6-0 friendly rout of Nairn County on Tuesday, will get better with the experience of playing in the Championship after agreeing an initial two-year contract. 

The Inverness head coach said: “It took a wee while to get over the line.

“I’m delighted, and I hope Adam brings what I think he can bring.

“Inverness fans who were at Nairn got a flash of what he can do, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on the lad because he’s 19.

Adam Brooks, right, netted two swift goals for Inverness on his debut against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

“I think he’s a really good prospect, and that’s why I wanted to bring him here.

“I found out he was available because we’ve got the same agent, and I don’t think many people looking at him would have thought he’d be available.

“A few clubs came in for him once they found out we were interested, so I was pleased with that one.

“We’re going to be patient with him. He’s not had a lot of football, and we’ve only had him for a couple of days, but we can see how sharp he already is, and I think he’s only going to get better.”

Trialist Lodovica earns extra time

Dodds, meanwhile, has extended the trial period of English striker Harry Lodovica, who has played in bounce-game wins over the past week.

The 24-year-old, who was at Chelmsford City last term, is faring well, but has been toiling with an injury, so the manager wants a longer look before making a deal decision.

Dodds said: “We’re hoping that Harry will extend that to give us more of a look at him.

“He’s done really well, but I don’t want to put any pressure on him because sometimes people can try too hard when they’ve only got one week.

Trialist Harry Lodovica played against Elgin City and Nairn County and his stint in the Highlands is to be extended before a decision is made by manager Billy Dodds. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He’s got attributes, but he’s had a groin niggle as well and he wanted to play through that because he’s got a brilliant attitude.

“I don’t want to make a decision on him in a week, so hopefully he’ll stay with us for another wee period and then we can make a decision on him.”

Dodds wary of Bonnyrigg’s threats

On Saturday, Caley Thistle kick off their competitive season at home to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose as the Viaplay Cup group stage gets under way.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the sides.

The Rose joined the SPFL last summer, coming up from the Lowland League via the pyramid play-offs and a late surge in form took them to eighth spot in their debut League Two campaign.

Under manager Robbie Horn, the club have quickly risen up the levels, having only gained promotion from the East of Scotland League in 2019.

Dodds has been doing his homework on Inverness’ first League Cup opponents, guarding against any sort of opening day upset.

He said: “I know a wee bit about Bonnyrigg because I’ve used my contacts to get footage of them, and I had a look at them during the week.

“I’ve looked at how they play and, like every team, we’ll give them the respect they deserve, because – if we don’t -we can be caught out.

“We’ve done our due diligence. We think we know their shape unless they change it. We know their strengths and their weaknesses, so we know a fair bit about them.

“That’s what you’ve got to be careful of, and that’s why you do your homework.

“We can’t turn up and think it will be all about us. Even if they had one player who could be dangerous, you have to be aware of that – and Bonnyrigg have more than that.

“You have to know individually what they’re about, and collectively what shape they play, because that can sometimes determine what you do.

“I’ve looked at them closely, and now it’s just about picking my team and hopefully getting three points on the board.”

ICT eager to bank early cup points

After tackling Bonnyrigg, Dodds’ men travel to League Two Dumbarton on Tuesday, then host Championship newcomers Airdrieonians on July 25, before they finish their group campaign away to last season’s second-tier champions Dundee on July 30.

Dodds’ team progressed from their section last season before an poor night against Premiership Motherwell ended in a 4-0 second round defeat at Fir Park. 

The Inverness manager wants to repeat the feat of getting into the knock-out stages this season.

He added: “On paper, we have the right fixtures to get that match sharpness and have the right amount of points to get out of the group.

“That’s not disrespect to the other teams, because they will all be tough games, but when I saw the draw I thought it was a group we could progress from if we did things properly.

“Whether we play well or not, if we get through the first few games with the right amount of points, we should have a shot at Dundee on the last day.

“I’ll take nothing for granted though, because this is a competition that will throw up a few shocks – as we’ll probably see this week.

“It’s a time of the year when teams aren’t firing on all cylinders. Some teams grow from strength to strength, and others start quickly then fade.

“Some teams can maintain it because of their squad, so there are a lot of different factors that come into play for the League Cup.

“There will be a lot of shocks this week, but hopefully we’re not one of them.”

