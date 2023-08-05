Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders lack of energy after losing to Queen’s Park

Billy Dodds believes his Caley Thsitle team were off the pace as they kicked off their Championship season with a 2-1 home defeat against Queen’s Park.

Goals from Dom Thomas and Thomas Robson put the visitors in control. A late response from Jake Davidson against his old side gave ICT late hope, but they could not find a leveller.

The opening day set-back comes just after their early Viaplay Cup exit, resulting from losses against Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee.

Keith Bray, 17, led by example: Dodds

Individual errors led to the Spiders’ goals, but overall Dodds was less than impressed by the hosts’ performance.

He said: “It wasn’t the same thing today which cost us. Yes, there were good saves or we missed sitters. Defensively, we were poor again and we lost both goals through calamities. It’s basic mistakes we’re being punished for.

“But the difference today was we didn’t play well. We have been playing well in the other games.

“I don’t know whether it was because it was the first game of the season, with adrenaline or nerves, but we never brought an intensity, energy or determination to the game. It took a 17-year-old kid, Keith Bray, to come on and show that.

“I am kicking myself that I didn’t start him. I was toying with the idea of doing so. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on the young lad, but it’s maybe a case of strike while the iron’s hot with Keith.

“For a 17-year-old to come on and show the right mannerism and temperament fills me with pride and confidence. I want that from the other 11 to 15, how many I bring on.

“They need to show the same energy and determination. He’s got the talent as well.

“We looked heavy-legged and it can sometimes be like that. I want us to bring so much more.

“We created chances and gave away goals, but overall we didn’t bring the energy and determination, which are huge in the game along with desire to get about the pitch.”

‘Stop blunders’ is call from manager

Dodds was reeling that, not for the first time recently, it has taken his team to fall behind before they’ve displayed enough quality to hit back.

He added: “We showed a reaction, but we’re having to because we were 2-0 down against Dumbarton, we played well and came back and should have won it.

“With Airdrie, we should have taken something from the game. Airdrie were good in the first half then we showed a reaction there and lost 3-2.

“We showed a reaction again today, but why? It’s because we are giving away the worst goals you’ll ever see. We need to get better, stop making the blunders.”

Next Saturday, ICT face the first of two successive away league fixtures when they go to Ayr United ahead of heading for Airdrie on August 26.

Veldman satisfied by away-day win

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park head coach Robin Veldman felt his team show quality to get in front and stay strong to collect full points.

He said: “I’m looking for winning football, because in the end it is about winning games. It’s a good feeling.

“Towards the end of the second half, we gave a little bit away of our style of play, our identity, but also had to hang on to win.

“The style of Inverness was quite direct and we needed an answer to that.

“That answer came from mentality and character, instead of how our gameplan wa supposed to be.

“But I think that character is an important ingredient to have in the group.”