Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders lack of energy after losing to Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ponders lack of energy after losing to Queen’s Park

Inverness kick off their league season with a disappointing defeat against switched-on Spiders.

By Paul Chalk
It was a frustrating day for Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
It was a frustrating day for Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Billy Dodds believes his Caley Thsitle team were off the pace as they kicked off their Championship season with a 2-1 home defeat against Queen’s Park.

Goals from Dom Thomas and Thomas Robson put the visitors in control. A late response from Jake Davidson against his old side gave ICT late hope, but they could not find a leveller.

The opening day set-back comes just after their early Viaplay Cup exit, resulting from losses against Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee.

Keith Bray, 17, led by example: Dodds

Individual errors led to the Spiders’ goals, but overall Dodds was less than impressed by the hosts’ performance.

He said: “It wasn’t the same thing today which cost us. Yes, there were good saves or we missed sitters. Defensively, we were poor again and we lost both goals through calamities. It’s basic mistakes we’re being punished for.

“But the difference today was we didn’t play well. We have been playing well in the other games.

“I don’t know whether it was because it was the first game of the season, with adrenaline or nerves, but we never brought an intensity, energy or determination to the game. It took a 17-year-old kid, Keith Bray, to come on and show that.

Jake Davidson pulls one back but it was too late for ICT. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

“I am kicking myself that I didn’t start him. I was toying with the idea of doing so. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on the young lad, but it’s maybe a case of strike while the iron’s hot with Keith.

“For a 17-year-old to come on and show the right mannerism and temperament fills me with pride and confidence. I want that from the other 11 to 15, how many I bring on.

“They need to show the same energy and determination. He’s got the talent as well.

“We looked heavy-legged and it can sometimes be like that. I want us to bring so much more.

“We created chances and gave away goals, but overall we didn’t bring the energy and determination, which are huge in the game along with desire to get about the pitch.”

‘Stop blunders’ is call from manager

Dodds was reeling that, not for the first time recently, it has taken his team to fall behind before they’ve displayed enough quality to hit back.

He added: “We showed a reaction, but we’re having to because we were 2-0 down against Dumbarton, we played well and came back and should have won it.

“With Airdrie, we should have taken something from the game. Airdrie were good in the first half then we showed a reaction there and lost 3-2.

“We showed a reaction again today, but why? It’s because we are giving away the worst goals you’ll ever see. We need to get better, stop making the blunders.”

Next Saturday, ICT face the first of two successive away league fixtures when they go to Ayr United ahead of heading for Airdrie on August 26.

Queen’s Park head coach Robin Veldman. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Veldman satisfied by away-day win

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park head coach Robin Veldman felt his team show quality to get in front and stay strong to collect full points.

He said: “I’m looking for winning football, because in the end it is about winning games. It’s a good feeling.

“Towards the end of the second half, we gave a little bit away of our style of play, our identity, but also had to hang on to win.

“The style of Inverness was quite direct and we needed an answer to that.

“That answer came from mentality and character, instead of how our gameplan wa supposed to be.

“But I think that character is an important ingredient to have in the group.”

More from Caley Thistle

Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-2 Queen's Park - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Mark Ridgers is determined to get off to a winning league start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Mark Ridgers calls for fans to boost Caley Thistle's promotion bid
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds: Caley Thistle are 'scalps' but ready for their rivals
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS Group
Survey shows Caley Thistle fans seek matchday improvements
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle shaping up strongly for league kick-off, says boss Billy Dodds
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek twice led the club into the top-flight. Image: SNS Group
Cup exit won't hamper Caley Thistle's league aims, says Stuart Golabek
Post Thumbnail
Scottish Championship preview: How Caley Thistle and their rivals are shaping up
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week
Striker Harry Lodovica made his competitive Caley Thistle debut when he came on as a substitute in the second half at Dundee on Sunday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Harry Lodovica shapes up for success with Caley Thistle