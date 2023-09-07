Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly

Midfielder Duncan was part of the Inverness side which won the trophy in 2003.

By Andy Skinner
Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson
Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson

Russell Duncan says Caley Thistle should consider the SPFL Trust Trophy an attractive prize this season.

Midfielder Duncan was part of an Inverness side which won the trophy 20 years ago, after defeating Airdrie 2-0 in the final at McDiarmid Park.

The victory, in John Robertson’s first spell in charge, was part of a double-winning season which saw Caley Jags win the First Division for the first time.

John Robertson with goalscorers Steven Hislop (left) and David Bingham after Caley Thistle beat Airdrie United to win the Challenge Cup in 2003. Image: PA

Inverness begin their cup campaign with a trip to Championship rivals Arbroath on Saturday.

Despite the league being their prime focus, Duncan says another opportunity to compete for silverware should be an appealing one for Billy Dodds’ squad.

He said: “They have got Arbroath, but often you can come up against teams in the league below. It gives you a chance.

“It’s a chance of a trophy. People say it’s the Challenge Cup but it doesn’t matter, a medal is a medal.

“It’s always a good one to win. The final used to be in November and it’s slightly later now, but it’s always a good thing to have in the bag.

“It can hopefully push you on to give you confidence for the league.”

Caley Jags looking to take bounce into league form

Inverness have made a slow start to the league campaign, registering their first point of the campaign in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Dunfermline. 

Duncan feels progressing against the Red Lichties can be a step in the right direction.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

He added: “It’s a bit of a distraction for them as the league form at the start of the season isn’t what they would have been looking for.

“All it takes is one game to turn things around and you can go on a run.

“Everybody knows what the Championship is like. It’s a horrible one to get out of, but looking back at the year we ended up coming straight back up we were probably getting bigger crowds than when we were in the Premiership.

“They will be looking for a respite from the league, and a wee cup run can help them.”

Mixed memories of Challenge Cup

Duncan reflects fondly on the 2003 final, but was denied another double-winning campaign six years later when Dundee came from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win.

The 42-year-old added: “I have mixed emotions of the finals.

“The year we won it, that set us up well for the rest of the season.

“From what I remember it wasn’t a great final the year we won it. Airdrie were actually not bad, and we struggled a bit in the first half.

Russell Duncan in action for Caley Thistle against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“Big Stevie Hislop came on and changed the game for us, he set one up and scored one.

“We played Raith Rovers in the semi-final and won 4-0, which is the kind of game that stands out.

“We also beat Ross County in one of the previous rounds.

“There was another final where we played Dundee and in the first half we absolutely battered them. If it wasn’t for Rab Douglas the game would have been over at half-time, but then they scored three in the second half.”

