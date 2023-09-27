New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson set to add Gary Bollan as his assistant manager

Gary Bollan is poised to become new Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson’s assistant.

The former Livingston, Airdrie Forfar Athletic, and Cowdenbeath boss, 50, will be announced in the coming days, joining the ex-Scotland, Everton and Rangers striker, who was appointed as ICT manager on Tuesday.

Ferguson ruled out a move for Forfar head coach Ray McKinnon as he gets his backroom staff in place, with first-team coach Scott Kellacher remaining in situ.

On an interview on talkSPORT’s Breakfast show with Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist, Ferguson said he was delighted to have landed the Caley Jags job.

He succeeds Billy Dodds, who was sacked just over a week ago following a winless start in the Championship.

Ferguson ‘delighted’ to land Bollan

Assistant manager Barry Wilson was sacked along with Dodds, meaning Ferguson, 50, had scope to bring in his own right-hand man.

He said: “Gary is going to come in as my assistant.

“I am just bringing one staff member with me. I’ve known Gary for a long time.

“I played with him back in the day at Dundee United. I’m glad he’s going to be with me.”

Former Scotland under-21 defender Bollan had spells as a player with Rangers, St Johnstone, Livingston and Clyde.

His most recent notable success was keeping Cowdenbeath in League Two in the 2018 pyramid play-off final with a victory over then Highland League champions Cove Rangers.

‘We have to turn this form around’

Ferguson, meanwhile, was quizzed on air about taking the job at Inverness. His first game in charge for the Championship’s basement team is away to third-placed Arbroath this weekend.

He said: “We are not far away (from results) and that was one of the reasons why I took the job. It’s not as if we’re being turned over in heavy defeats.

“We have got a good squad. They are good players, but we have to turn this form round as soon as we can.

“We need to get results, but this is a great place and I am delighted to be here. I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s understood Ferguson is also tapping deep into his contacts in a bid to add one or two players on loan. Players can make loan switches in Scotland right now as long as they are moving from a higher level.