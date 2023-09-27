New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson set to add Gary Bollan as his assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson set to add Gary Bollan as his assistant manager

The former Dundee United team-mates will be reunited in the Highlands - with a victory at Arbroath the first goal.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Gary Bollan is poised to become new Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson’s assistant.

The former Livingston, Airdrie Forfar Athletic, and Cowdenbeath boss, 50, will be announced in the coming days, joining the ex-Scotland, Everton and Rangers striker, who was appointed as ICT manager on Tuesday.

Ferguson ruled out a move for Forfar head coach Ray McKinnon as he gets his backroom staff in place, with first-team coach Scott Kellacher remaining in situ.

On an interview on talkSPORT’s Breakfast show with Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist, Ferguson said he was delighted to have landed the Caley Jags job.

He succeeds Billy Dodds, who was sacked just over a week ago following a winless start in the Championship.

Ferguson ‘delighted’ to land Bollan

Assistant manager Barry Wilson was sacked along with Dodds, meaning Ferguson, 50, had scope to bring in his own right-hand man.

He said: “Gary is going to come in as my assistant.

“I am just bringing one staff member with me. I’ve known Gary for a long time.

“I played with him back in the day at Dundee United. I’m glad he’s going to be with me.”

Former Scotland under-21 defender Bollan had spells as a player with Rangers, St Johnstone, Livingston and Clyde.

His most recent notable success was keeping Cowdenbeath in League Two in the 2018 pyramid play-off final with a victory over then Highland League champions Cove Rangers.

‘We have to turn this form around’

Ferguson, meanwhile, was quizzed on air about taking the job at Inverness. His first game in charge for the Championship’s basement team is away to third-placed Arbroath this weekend. 

He said: “We are not far away (from results) and that was one of the reasons why I took the job. It’s not as if we’re being turned over in heavy defeats.

“We have got a good squad. They are good players, but we have to turn this form round as soon as we can.

“We need to get results, but this is a great place and I am delighted to be here. I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s understood Ferguson is also tapping deep into his contacts in a bid to add one or two players on loan. Players can make loan switches in Scotland right now as long as they are moving from a higher level.

