Alan Shearer hopes former teammate Duncan Ferguson can bring the good times back to Caley Thistle

Former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer hopes his former teammate Duncan Ferguson is a roaring success at Caley Thistle.

Ferguson, who played alongside Shearer at Newcastle from 1998 to 2000, succeeded Billy Dodds as Caley Jags boss last month.

It is 51-year-old’s Ferguson’s second managerial job following a difficult spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers earlier this year.

But Shearer hopes his old teammate, who also had a couple of spells in interim charge of Everton, enjoys a more successful period in the Highlands.

He told The Press and Journal: “I hope he does well.

“He is a good friend and we had a good time together at Newcastle.

“He was a great player and I know how much he loves the game and how much he wants to stay in the game.

“I hope he does well in Inverness.”

Shearer once described Ferguson as the “hardest player” he came across during his career but said there was another side to the former Scotland international.

He said: “He was tough but he was also a good friend.

“He was a friendly guy, a really nice person.

“We got on really well and he was really well thought of during his time at Newcastle.”

Euros will be better with Scotland

Shearer, meanwhile, has been hugely impressed by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who was his assistant manager at Newcastle during Ruud Gullit’s and Sir Bobby Robson’s time in charge of the Magpies.

The Scotland national team can look forward to next year’s European Championships in Germany after qualification was secured on Sunday.

Shearer said: “He has been doing an unbelievable job.

“He also has John Carver working alongside him who I also worked with at Newcastle.

“We are good friends. We play at the same golf club and we were at Newcastle together.

“They are building something with Scotland and they seem to have developed a really good team spirit.

“I know the result against France (a 4-1 defeat on Tuesday) went against them but they have qualified for next summer’s Euros which is a great achievement.

“I am sure they are looking forward to the tournament.

“It always adds to the tournament when Scotland and England are there because it is a derby.

“The tournament is always better if England and Scotland are both there.”

Hoping to return next year

Shearer has been in the north-east on a visit to Trump International Links, which was this week confirmed as the host of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for the next three years.

The Legends Tour event will take place from August 1-4 next summer – a week after Carnoustie holds the Senior Open.

The former England international hopes to play in the celebrity pro-am at Trump International Links next summer.

He said: “I have played the course before. It was in great condition.

“We had such a great day with the weather. It was clear blue skies and no wind.

“We were wearing T-shirts in the middle of October so it was all very good.

“It was a shame our golf didn’t match the golf course but it was a very nice experience.

“I love my golf. I play off a six handicap so sometimes I can compete. I love to watch golf as well.

“I’m hoping to play when the event comes back here in August.

“I’m trying to sort my dates which would allow me to play.”