Alan Shearer hopes former teammate Duncan Ferguson can bring the good times back to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Alan Shearer hopes former teammate Duncan Ferguson can bring the good times back to Caley Thistle

The former Newcastle and England striker is backing Ferguson to transform the fortunes of the Championship club.

By Danny Law
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, alongside his former Newcastle manager Ruud Gullit and teammate Alan Shearer. Image: PA.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, alongside his former Newcastle manager Ruud Gullit and teammate Alan Shearer. Image: PA.

Former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer hopes his former teammate Duncan Ferguson is a roaring success at Caley Thistle.

Ferguson, who played alongside Shearer at Newcastle from 1998 to 2000, succeeded Billy Dodds as Caley Jags boss last month.

It is 51-year-old’s Ferguson’s second managerial job following a difficult spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers earlier this year.

But Shearer hopes his old teammate, who also had a couple of spells in interim charge of Everton, enjoys a more successful period in the Highlands.

He told The Press and Journal: “I hope he does well.

“He is a good friend and we had a good time together at Newcastle.

“He was a great player and I know how much he loves the game and how much he wants to stay in the game.

“I hope he does well in Inverness.”

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson celebrating victory against Arbroath in his first game in charge. Image: SNS.

Shearer once described Ferguson as the “hardest player” he came across during his career but said there was another side to the former Scotland international.

He said: “He was tough but he was also a good friend.

“He was a friendly guy, a really nice person.

“We got on really well and he was really well thought of during his time at Newcastle.”

Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson (left) listen to new manager Bobby Robson (centre) and assistant Steve Clarke (right) at Newcastle training.

Euros will be better with Scotland

Shearer, meanwhile, has been hugely impressed by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who was his assistant manager at Newcastle during Ruud Gullit’s and Sir Bobby Robson’s time in charge of the Magpies.

The Scotland national team can look forward to next year’s European Championships in Germany after qualification was secured on Sunday.

Shearer said: “He has been doing an unbelievable job.

“He also has John Carver working alongside him who I also worked with at Newcastle.

“We are good friends. We play at the same golf club and we were at Newcastle together.

“They are building something with Scotland and they seem to have developed a really good team spirit.

“I know the result against France (a 4-1 defeat on Tuesday) went against them but they have qualified for next summer’s Euros which is a great achievement.

“I am sure they are looking forward to the tournament.

“It always adds to the tournament when Scotland and England are there because it is a derby.

“The tournament is always better if England and Scotland are both there.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke (left) with coach John Carver during a Scotland training session. Image: SNS.

Hoping to return next year

Shearer has been in the north-east on a visit to Trump International Links, which was this week confirmed as the host of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for the next three years.

The Legends Tour event will take place from August 1-4 next summer – a week after Carnoustie holds the Senior Open.

Alan Shearer, second from left, has been playing golf at Trump International Links this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The former England international hopes to play in the celebrity pro-am at Trump International Links next summer.

He said: “I have played the course before. It was in great condition.

“We had such a great day with the weather. It was clear blue skies and no wind.

“We were wearing T-shirts in the middle of October so it was all very good.

“It was a shame our golf didn’t match the golf course but it was a very nice experience.

“I love my golf. I play off a six handicap so sometimes I can compete. I love to watch golf as well.

“I’m hoping to play when the event comes back here in August.

“I’m trying to sort my dates which would allow me to play.”

More from Caley Thistle

CR0044625 Nairn County V Strathspey Thistle, Station Park. Callum Maclean of Nairn fails to get the ball from Iain Ross of Strathspey. 2nd September '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Callum Maclean determined to end Nairn County's cup final wait
ex-captain Caley Thistle Stuart Golabek is delighted with the club's appointment of new manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson can hit heights with Caley Thistle, says ex-captain Stuart Golabek
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has been training with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon becomes Duncan Ferguson's first Caley Thistle signing
Former Caley Jags defender playing against St Johnstone in 2015. Image: SNS Group
David Raven: Caley Thistle correct to focus on Duncan Ferguson's Everton CV
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Win against Edinburgh City would fire Caley Thistle Women back in promotion chase, says…
BBC Scotland's Allan Preston, who thinks Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan are great managerial appointments for Caley Thistle
Allan Preston tips Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan to be a success at Caley…
Caley Jags number one Mark Ridgers. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Mark Ridgers lifts lid on Caley Thistle's new training approach
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson applauds the supporters ahead of his home debut at manager against Partick Thistle last weekend. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson spells out tactical route to success
ICT's Luis Longstaff takes on Partick Thistle's Kerr McInroy. Image: SNS.
Luis Longstaff positive as Caley Thistle target climb up the Championship table
Duncan Ferguson takes the applause from the ICT fans before kick-off ahead of his first home game in charge. Images: SNS
Malky Mackay says Duncan Ferguson takes impressive Everton schooling into Caley Thistle job