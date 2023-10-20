Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for a third year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for a third year

Gaels descended on Paisley Town Hall this afternoon to watch Oban Gaelic Choir and the Black Isle Choir triumph.

By Michelle Henderson
Oban Gaelic Choir (centre) with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier trophy for area choirs at the Royal National Mod.
Oban Gaelic Choir with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier trophy for area choirs at the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Oban Gaelic Choir have lifted the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for a third consecutive year as competitions at the Royal National Mod draw to a close.

Gaels descended on Paisley Town Hall this afternoon for the Mod’s area choirs competition.

Choirs from across Scotland took to the stage to perform two songs – a prescribed and a song of their choosing – hoping to win the seal of approval from the judges.

Ultimately, it was Oban Gaelic Choir who emerged triumphant, with an overall score of 380.

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as conductor Sileas Sinclair took to the stage to accept the shield.

It is the third year the group – comprised of more than 40 members – has won the competition.

Conductor Sileas Sinclair speechless as choir wins prestigious award for a third year

Speaking to The P&J, the proud conductress said she never saw the victory coming.

She said: “I’m a bit speechless but I’m very proud of the choir.

“I knew the choir had done everything myself and Christine had asked them to do and when we came off the stage we felt we had sung well, but you don’t really know how it is going across in the audience and with the adjudicators.

Conductress Sileas Sinclair of the Oban Gaelic Choir pictured with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield.
Conductress Sileas Sinclair of the Oban Gaelic Choir pictured with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I came in to listen to the other choirs that were still to go and thought, “Oh wow. They are amazing.”

“I was not expecting it at all.”

Oban Gaelic Choir win an armful of trophies at the Mod

In recognition of their victory, the group left with an armful of trophies, including the “Weekly Scotsman” Quaich, the Donald J MacAskill Memorial Trophy and the Hugh MacCowan Trophy.

Raibert McCallum from Campbeltown took to the stage to present Mrs Sinclair with the Malcolm G McCallum Silver Baton as he attended his 77th annual Mod.

The group’s Gaelic tutor Christine MacIntyre also took to the stage to accept the Donald Thomson Memorial Quaich in recognition of their Gaelic marks.

Oban Gaelic Choir conductress Sileas Sinclair, pictured with Maggie Cunningham, president of An Commun Gaidhealach.
Oban Gaelic Choir conductress Sileas Sinclair, pictured with Maggie Cunningham, president of An Commun Gaidhealach. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The choir will also share the Oban Times Silver Salver with the Glasgow Gaelic Choir for achieving the highest marks in music.

Oban Gaelic Choir previously won the award in 2019 in Glasgow and again in Perth last year.

Mrs Sinclair praised the choir for their dedication, adding: “They have put in a huge amount of effort and they work unbelievably hard.”

Black Isle Choir win Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy in memory of much-loved conductor

Black Isle Gaelic Choir were reduced to tears as they won the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy for a second year.

Kerrie Kennedy, conductor of Aberdeen Gaelic Choir, stepped in to lead the Highland choir following the death of former conductor Kirsteen Menzies. 

The 39-year-old mother-of-two passed away earlier this month; sending shockwaves through the Gaelic community.

With Mrs Menzies blessing, the choir took to the stage at Paisley Town Hall to perform an emotional rendition of the song Cladaich Loch Iu; arranged by their much-loved conductor prior to her death.

Kerrie Kennedy (centre) conductress of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy.
Kerrie Kennedy (centre) conductress of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Kennedy said the arrangement was her “last gift to the choir.”

Their performance touched the panel of judges, sending them straight to the top of the leaderboard, with an overall score of 371.

Mrs Kennedy took to the stage in tears to accept the trophy and the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Baton on Mrs Menzies behalf.

‘It was one of Kirsteen’s last wishes’

Speaking just moments after the prizegiving, an emotional Mrs Kennedy said having the Black Isle Gaelic Choir perform at the Mod was one of Mrs Menzie’s last wishes.

She said: “It just doesn’t seem real at all. It was one of Kirsteen’s last wishes, so we did it for her.

“She was very strong about the fact that we should be performing today and she asked me a couple of months ago if  I could step in if she couldn’t do it. She said, “Promise me you will do it if I can’t”, so I did.

“It is still very raw I think for everybody because her funeral was only on Saturday just past. It all feels like a bit of a dream.

“To receive the baton; it is for her. She was definitely here with her dad today.

“I think she would have been very happy with what we did.”

Watching from the crowd was Mrs Menzie’s husband Jamie MacLennan as her twin brother John and her mum watched from home.

Pictured conductress Kerrie Kennedy.
Conductress Kerrie Kennedy said having the Black Isle Gaelic Choir perform at the Royal National Mod was Mrs Menzies last wish. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

As well as lifting the trophy, the group were awarded the John Nicol Memorial Trophy and the Staffinders Quaich.

Mrs Kennedy spoke of her pride for the choir, saying, “I just couldn’t have asked anymore from them.”

She added: “I don’t think I have ever experienced anything like that, either while singing in choirs or conducting choirs. The sound they made today, was just beautiful.

“They gave it absolutely everything. I just couldn’t have asked any more from them.”

