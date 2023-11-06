Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place

Duncan Ferguson shared with us all last week which team he thought would win the Championship.

He is of the opinion that Dundee United are heading back to the Premiership and there are few people who would disagree with that assessment.

In recent years we have often had one of the bigger boys in Scottish football in the Championship.

It’s not the first time for United, but we have also had the likes of Hibs and Hearts there too.

When it happens, these clubs have a massive advantage in terms of resources.

Even if a smaller club runs them close in the first half of the season, the bigger club will be able to use the January window to strengthen and then stretch away.

For me, with a club like Dundee United in it, the Championship becomes a more predictable, less interesting place.

🤩 What a move Nathan Shaw's goal against Dundee United yesterday! pic.twitter.com/lARTlCVxjh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 5, 2023

The Tangerines have certainly been in good form lately, scoring plenty of goals and not looking troubled by the favourites tag.

You felt that Caley Thistle would have their work cut out if they were to take anything away from this game.

So, to come away with a hard earned and well deserved point shows that under the new manager progress continues.

Only the one point but arguably our best result of the season so far.

There is no doubt we are moving in the right direction and can look forward to the visit of Ayr United on Saturday. The Honest Men will be no pushover.

I hope, though, that, as confidence grows, Caley Thistle can put on a bit of a show for their fans and move closer to the teams above them.