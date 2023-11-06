Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place

Hard-earned point for Inverness but United's title challenge rolls on.

By David Sutherland
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson shared with us all last week which team he thought would win the Championship.

He is of the opinion that Dundee United are heading back to the Premiership and there are few people who would disagree with that assessment.

In recent years we have often had one of the bigger boys in Scottish football in the Championship.

It’s not the first time for United, but we have also had the likes of Hibs and Hearts there too.

When it happens, these clubs have a massive advantage in terms of resources.

Even if a smaller club runs them close in the first half of the season, the bigger club will be able to use the January window to strengthen and then stretch away.

For me, with a club like Dundee United in it, the Championship becomes a more predictable, less interesting place.

The Tangerines have certainly been in good form lately, scoring plenty of goals and not looking troubled by the favourites tag.

You felt that Caley Thistle would have their work cut out if they were to take anything away from this game.

So, to come away with a hard earned and well deserved point shows that under the new manager progress continues.

Only the one point but arguably our best result of the season so far.

There is no doubt we are moving in the right direction and can look forward to the visit of Ayr United on Saturday. The Honest Men will be no pushover.

I hope, though, that, as confidence grows, Caley Thistle can put on a bit of a show for their fans and move closer to the teams above them.

 

More from Caley Thistle

Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson shows his delight after Nathan Shaw put Caley Thistle 1-0 ahead at Dundee United. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle revival is down to players
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson focused for return to 'title favourites' Dundee United
Caley Jags midfielder Max Anderson is determined to cause an upset at Dundee United. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Max Anderson aims to halt Dundee United's title push
Ex-Inverness star Nick Ross is helping California-based Sacramento Republic aim for the USL Championship title. This weekend, they are in the Western Conference final. Images: Courtesy of Sacramento Republic
Ex-Caley Thistle star Nick Ross going for glory with Sacramento Republic
Lewis Nicolson celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Arbroath last season. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Lewis Nicolson plots route back from horror injury
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to leaders Dundee United this weekend. Images: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: In-form Caley Thistle 'can carry no passengers'
Inverness' David Wotherspoon, third from left, celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Good return from Duncan Ferguson's first three matches but plenty…

Conversation