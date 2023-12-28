Boss Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle board his transfer targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle board his transfer targets

The Inverness manager wants to add three players in the upcoming transfer window - as David Wotherspoon's deal remains on the table.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson has already handed the Caley Thistle board his January wishlist and is hopeful they will help him add to his Championship squad.

The Inverness boss has this month been looking at possible recruits, but has now got other players in mind, which he hopes the club can finance in order to strengthen his squad.

Last week, Ferguson, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Wednesday, explained he’s contacted English Premier League side Everton, where he starred as player and was caretaker manager, in a bid to attract “quality” signings.

Ferguson hopeful of new ICT arrivals

His contacts are being utilised far and wide and he hopes it leads to activity, even if it takes until the end of next month.

He said: “We’ve had two or three trialists in and, while they’ve not secured contracts, we’ll keep looking.

“The recruitment process is ongoing all the time. We’re almost at the transfer window and we’re looking to get two or three in if we can. I am hoping the club can back me on that.

“Ideally, you’d want players in within the first week in January, but it never happens like that. It’s always at the last minute.

“We’ve identified players already and told the club what we’re looking for and I am sure they will do their very best to secure some of these transfers.”

Inverness are still waiting to discover if the “strong deal” on the table for attacker David Wotherspoon will persuade him to sign beyond his current contract, which ends next month.

Caley Thistle forward Harry Lodovica.

Striker Lodovica faces injury sweat

Ferguson, meanwhile, revealed that forward Harry Lodovica could face several months on the sidelines due to ankle ligament issues.

The 24-year-old former Chelmsford striker, who was signed in the summer by Billy Dodds, has failed to make the breakthrough, with all 12 appearances coming from the bench.

The manager said of the forward, who has yet to score a competitive goal: “Harry could be out for a few months, or longer. He’s had an ongoing problem with one of his ligaments in an ankle.

“We are waiting for test results to come back, so we will see how long he will be out for. It does look like a nasty one.”

Point at Partick encourages manager

This Saturday, eighth-placed ICT host Morton, who are three places but only one point above them in a jam-packed bottom half of the Championship.

The Ton, who defeated Inverness 2-1 at Cappielow on December 12, are on a five-game unbeaten stretch, with their 0-0 draw against Airdrie following four straight victories.

After back-to-back defeats against Morton and Arbroath, the Caley Jags drew 1-1 at third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Ferguson saw enough to be encouraged about ahead of this weekend’s clash with the visitors from Greenock to round off 2023.

He added: “Partick are a very good team, but we matched them all the way and, on another day, we might have won the game because we had a couple of strong penalty shouts we never got.

“It was encouraging. We have a good team and, after one or two negative results of late, we bounced back with a draw at Partick.

“I was really happy with the boys, and I thought we played really well.”

Inverness kick off the new year with back-to-back away league games. On Tuesday, they travel to Airdrie for a 3pm kick-off, then a week on Saturday, Ayr United are their hosts.

Quickest-ever Caley Thistle goal but Duncan Ferguson’s side have to settle for a point at Partick Thistle

