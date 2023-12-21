Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson contacts former club Everton as he targets three new signings

Duncan Ferguson has turned to former club Everton as he looks to bolster the Caley Thistle in the January transfer window.

The Inverness boss confirmed the English Premier League side, where he starred as a player and caretaker boss, is among the clubs he has contacted as he searches for new recruits.

The 51-year-old is aiming to bring up to three players to the Scottish Championship club.

He said: “The recruitment process is always ongoing. We are always looking for better players to push the group.

“I have a lot of good players here at the moment. They have done very well for me until the last couple of results (losses against Morton and Arbroath), and even then I felt we did enough to take something.

“We will hopefully bring two or three in during January.

“I have contacted a lot of clubs, including Everton.

“I’ve a lot of contacts in the game and we’re using every avenue to get some players up here, as are a lot of other teams to try and get quality players in.

“I am sure we will strengthen during the transfer window.”

Loan market is route for Ferguson

With finances tight at Inverness, loan deals or bringing in free agents are also routes Ferguson is looking at.

He said: “I would absolutely use loan moves.

“Financially, loan moves are a good way to go, as are players who are maybe out of contract.

“I am looking for good players to come in and it doesn’t matter what positions.

“We just want to bring good players to this club to add to the good players we already have.”

Wotherspoon on bigger clubs’ radar

Ferguson is keeping his fingers crossed that attacker David Wotherspoon, who joined in October on a short-term deal until January, will pen a new deal, with a “strong offer” from ICT in front of him.

The 33-year-old Canadian international, who has netted four goals in nine games, is weighing up his options and the Inverness boss is sure bigger clubs are circling.

He added: “David has not made a decision yet – but the offer is still there for him.

“It’s a big decision for David. We’d love him to sign, but if he doesn’t, he will go his own way. He has his family to consider as well.

“It’s an absolute certainty that he’s got other interested clubs because he’s a top player.

“We brought him to the club and I’m sure a lot of big clubs will be chasing him.

“Of course, he loves it here, he’s the fittest he’s ever been, and he’s in great form. We got him back into football as such, so there might be a wee bit of loyalty there.

“But he has got to do what is right for him and his family. I am sure he has plenty of offers.”

Caley Thistle are gearing up for Saturday’s league clash at Partick Thistle as they seek to put their back-to-back league losses behind them.