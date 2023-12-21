Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson contacts former club Everton as he targets three new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson contacts former club Everton as he targets three new signings

The Inverness manager reveals his former English Premier League club is one of many he's looking at ahead of the winter transfer window opening.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson has turned to former club Everton as he looks to bolster the Caley Thistle in the January transfer window.

The Inverness boss confirmed the English Premier League side, where he starred as a player and caretaker boss, is among the clubs he has contacted as he searches for new recruits.

The 51-year-old is aiming to bring up to three players to the Scottish Championship club.

He said: “The recruitment process is always ongoing. We are always looking for better players to push the group.

“I have a lot of good players here at the moment. They have done very well for me until the last couple of results (losses against Morton and Arbroath), and even then I felt we did enough to take something.

“We will hopefully bring two or three in during January.

“I have contacted a lot of clubs, including Everton.

“I’ve a lot of contacts in the game and we’re using every avenue to get some players up here, as are a lot of other teams to try and get quality players in.

“I am sure we will strengthen during the transfer window.”

Loan market is route for Ferguson

With finances tight at Inverness, loan deals or bringing in free agents are also routes Ferguson is looking at.

He said: “I would absolutely use loan moves.

“Financially, loan moves are a good way to go, as are players who are maybe out of contract.

“I am looking for good players to come in and it doesn’t matter what positions.

“We just want to bring good players to this club to add to the good players we already have.”

Caley Thistle star David Wotherspoon is not short of offers after a superb spell in the Highlands. Image: SNS Group

Wotherspoon on bigger clubs’ radar

Ferguson is keeping his fingers crossed that attacker David Wotherspoon, who joined in October on a short-term deal until January, will pen a new deal, with a “strong offer” from ICT in front of him.

The 33-year-old Canadian international, who has netted four goals in nine games, is weighing up his options and the Inverness boss is sure bigger clubs are circling.

He added: “David has not made a decision yet – but the offer is still there for him.

“It’s a big decision for David. We’d love him to sign, but if he doesn’t, he will go his own way. He has his family to consider as well.

“It’s an absolute certainty that he’s got other interested clubs because he’s a top player.

“We brought him to the club and I’m sure a lot of big clubs will be chasing him.

“Of course, he loves it here, he’s the fittest he’s ever been, and he’s in great form. We got him back into football as such, so there might be a wee bit of loyalty there.

“But he has got to do what is right for him and his family. I am sure he has plenty of offers.”

Caley Thistle are gearing up for Saturday’s league clash at Partick Thistle as they seek to put their back-to-back league losses behind them.

Caley Thistle table ‘strong offer’ to extend David Wotherspoon deal beyond January

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers makes a save in October's goalless draw against Partick Thistle.
Caley Thistle looking to avoid another nightmare before Christmas at Firhill
Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16.
Billy Dodds: Harsh to factor cup losses into Caley Thistle sack call
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for managerial return
Former Caley Thistle captain Stuart Golabek.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle defenders to regain form
ICTFC manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson demands defensive improvement
Inverness' Nikola Udjur fouls Arbroath's David Gold
Caley Thistle fan view: Huge improvement required after abject showing
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers leads his team out against Arbroath.
Mark Ridgers rallies Caley Thistle after dropping to eighth spot following Arbroath defeat
Arbroath's Jay Bird celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Leighton McIntosh. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle are in survival slog after losing to Arbroath
Luis Longstaff, front, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath.
Luis Longstaff: Caley Thistle title bid not out of the question
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan slots away his team's 94th-minute penalty winner at Inverness earlier this month. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle have squandered more points in the final 15 minutes than any other…