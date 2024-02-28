Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean McAllister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean McAllister

The Northern Ireland U21 international can be a key man for Inverness as they plot their climb up the Championship - and here's why...

By Paul Chalk
Everton head under-21 coach Paul Tait.
Everton head under-21 coach Paul Tait is a big admirer of Sean McAllister, who is on loan at Inverness until the end of this season. Image: Shutterstock

Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait tips rising midfielder Sean McAllister to “leave everything on the pitch” in a bid to pull Caley Thistle clear of relegation trouble.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman was a deadline day loan signing earlier this month for Toffees legend Duncan Ferguson, the boss of Inverness.

The forward-thinking player’s red-hot streak allied with a recovery from injuries led to the English Premier League club sending him to the Scottish Championship club in the Highlands.

Five goals in his last six outings for Everton’s 21s, who he captained on several occasions, was the ideal sign-off for McAllister, who has embraced his first step into senior men’s football with ICT.

With the exit of ex-Inverness captain Sean Welsh at the heart of the play, McAllister has catapulted into Ferguson’s starting 11 in recent weeks as the side seek to avert any relegation issues.

Ferguson was ‘really keen’ on move

Tait told the Press and Journal what Caley Jags fans can expect from the flair player, who has even been pitched up top alongside main striker Billy Mckay in his opening taste of action.

He said: “The Inverness supporters will latch on to his commitment levels. Hopefully he will show that bit of quality that he’s got in terms of his passing and receiving.

“He can switch the play really well. He likes to get forward and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s played almost as a nine already.

“Sean’s had quite a few injury problems over the last couple of seasons.

“He hasn’t quite managed to stay fit. A lot of young players are still developing within their bodies.

“We were not quite sure whether he would go out on loan in January. We wanted him to get enough games under his belt and thankfully he did just before the end of January.

“I recommended him to Duncan, who already knew about him. He was really keen to get Sean up there.

“We felt it was a good place for him to go and play men’s football.”

Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait. Image: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Tait: Sean offers ‘100% commitment’

Few people know McAllister’s qualities better than Tait, who explained he has a great winning mentality and will be a threat to ICT’s Championship rivals in the next few months.

He said: “Sean came over as a 16-year-old from Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland. I started working with him then when I was under-18s coach.

“I moved to be the head under-21s coach and he had moved on to that age group, so I’ve worked with him over the last couple of seasons.

“His commitment levels are 100%. He leaves everything on the pitch. He’s a great character, with a lot of fight.

“Sean offered us a goal threat. He is versatile, so can play anywhere across the midfield. He wants to score goals and get as many assists as he can.

“His strongest position is probably through the middle, be it an eight, 10 or six. wherever you play him there he is more than capable.”

Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Midfielder Sean McAllister is at Caley Thistle on loan from Premier League side Everton. Image: SNS

Living independently is ‘important’

And Tait wants highly-rated McAllister, who is under contract until this summer, to flourish off the park too as he adapts to rising to the challenges of living away from home.

He added: “The players get a fantastic upbringing. However, nothing substitutes going into the real world and playing for points every week where it’s so important.

“I am sure Inverness is so important to its fans and the community. Sean will get that feeling because he’s living up there.

“It’s great he’s getting to live there independently – we’re not on the phone to him every day.

“Of course he gets support (from Everton) around his development, but it is down to Sean to get on with it and develop further.  He needs to work things out for himself to some extent. That’s really important.”

ICT goal hopes for Sean McAllister

Tait would love McAllister to start banging in goals and help his old Everton coaching colleague Ferguson to move up the division.

He said: “I was lucky enough to work with Duncan for quite a few years when he first started coaching. He’s a fantastic guy.

“He’s an Everton legend and I wish him all the best. Hopefully Sean will get a few goals for Duncan and play well right through until the end of the season. Hopefully Caley Thistle will pick up plenty of points.”

Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Dunfermline Athletic leaves ICT ninth ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth-placed Morton.

