Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean McAllister

Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait tips rising midfielder Sean McAllister to “leave everything on the pitch” in a bid to pull Caley Thistle clear of relegation trouble.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman was a deadline day loan signing earlier this month for Toffees legend Duncan Ferguson, the boss of Inverness.

The forward-thinking player’s red-hot streak allied with a recovery from injuries led to the English Premier League club sending him to the Scottish Championship club in the Highlands.

Five goals in his last six outings for Everton’s 21s, who he captained on several occasions, was the ideal sign-off for McAllister, who has embraced his first step into senior men’s football with ICT.

With the exit of ex-Inverness captain Sean Welsh at the heart of the play, McAllister has catapulted into Ferguson’s starting 11 in recent weeks as the side seek to avert any relegation issues.

Ferguson was ‘really keen’ on move

Tait told the Press and Journal what Caley Jags fans can expect from the flair player, who has even been pitched up top alongside main striker Billy Mckay in his opening taste of action.

He said: “The Inverness supporters will latch on to his commitment levels. Hopefully he will show that bit of quality that he’s got in terms of his passing and receiving.

“He can switch the play really well. He likes to get forward and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s played almost as a nine already.

“Sean’s had quite a few injury problems over the last couple of seasons.

“He hasn’t quite managed to stay fit. A lot of young players are still developing within their bodies.

“We were not quite sure whether he would go out on loan in January. We wanted him to get enough games under his belt and thankfully he did just before the end of January.

“I recommended him to Duncan, who already knew about him. He was really keen to get Sean up there.

“We felt it was a good place for him to go and play men’s football.”

Tait: Sean offers ‘100% commitment’

Few people know McAllister’s qualities better than Tait, who explained he has a great winning mentality and will be a threat to ICT’s Championship rivals in the next few months.

He said: “Sean came over as a 16-year-old from Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland. I started working with him then when I was under-18s coach.

“I moved to be the head under-21s coach and he had moved on to that age group, so I’ve worked with him over the last couple of seasons.

“His commitment levels are 100%. He leaves everything on the pitch. He’s a great character, with a lot of fight.

“Sean offered us a goal threat. He is versatile, so can play anywhere across the midfield. He wants to score goals and get as many assists as he can.

“His strongest position is probably through the middle, be it an eight, 10 or six. wherever you play him there he is more than capable.”

Living independently is ‘important’

And Tait wants highly-rated McAllister, who is under contract until this summer, to flourish off the park too as he adapts to rising to the challenges of living away from home.

He added: “The players get a fantastic upbringing. However, nothing substitutes going into the real world and playing for points every week where it’s so important.

“I am sure Inverness is so important to its fans and the community. Sean will get that feeling because he’s living up there.

“It’s great he’s getting to live there independently – we’re not on the phone to him every day.

“Of course he gets support (from Everton) around his development, but it is down to Sean to get on with it and develop further. He needs to work things out for himself to some extent. That’s really important.”

ICT goal hopes for Sean McAllister

Tait would love McAllister to start banging in goals and help his old Everton coaching colleague Ferguson to move up the division.

He said: “I was lucky enough to work with Duncan for quite a few years when he first started coaching. He’s a fantastic guy.

“He’s an Everton legend and I wish him all the best. Hopefully Sean will get a few goals for Duncan and play well right through until the end of the season. Hopefully Caley Thistle will pick up plenty of points.”

Tuesday’s 0-0 home draw with Dunfermline Athletic leaves ICT ninth ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth-placed Morton.