Caley Thistle to hold meeting for fans on ‘crucial’ battery farm application

Caley Thistle will hold a meeting on the club’s controversial battery farm planning application which could be crucial to the club’s future.

The application is being lodged by green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Inverness Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor.

The project is completely owned by Caley Thistle with the club saying profits from the scheme will help secure the club’s future and support community programmes.

The Scottish Championship club thought the plans had received the green light when the council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 to grant permission for the project against officials’ recommendations.

The development would result in battery storage containers storing up to 50MW of electricity being located at the city’s Fairways Business Park.

But a notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision has been signed by at least 30 councillors so the plans will now be discussed at a full council meeting later this month.

Caley Thistle’s fans, shareholders and sponsors have been invited to an open meeting this Wednesday at 7pm in the Highlander Lounge at the Caledonian Stadium to discuss the application.

Chairman Ross Morrison said: “Having spoken on numerous occasions in the past regarding the critical importance of this project to our entire future, including most recently in person at the last ICTST (ICT Supporters’ Trust) open meeting, and following the bewildering behaviour of certain Highland councillors in seeking to overturn a democratically lawful decision to award the club with planning permission for the ICT Battery Farm, I feel we must enlighten our fans regarding just what has been going on in relation to this most crucial matter and I will answer all and any questions relating to the Battery Farm after we give our presentation and I hope as many folk as possible can attend.”

The meeting will be led by Morrison with the club’s full board and chief executive Scot Gardiner also in attendance.

The meeting will consist of a presentation from the chairman giving the latest on the club’s application followed by an open question and answer session.