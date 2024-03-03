Caley Thistle to hold meeting for fans on ‘crucial’ battery farm application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle to hold meeting for fans on ‘crucial’ battery farm application

An open meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Caledonian Stadium to discuss the application.

By Danny Law
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: Andrew Smith.
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: Andrew Smith.

Caley Thistle will hold a meeting on the club’s controversial battery farm planning application which could be crucial to the club’s future.

The application is being lodged by green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), Inverness Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor.

The project is completely owned by Caley Thistle with the club saying profits from the scheme will help secure the club’s future and support community programmes.

The Scottish Championship club thought the plans had received the green light when the council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 to grant permission for the project against officials’ recommendations.

Opponents say the battery storage site is inappropriate.

The development would result in battery storage containers storing up to 50MW of electricity being located at the city’s Fairways Business Park.

But a notice of amendment seeking a review of the decision has been signed by at least 30 councillors so the plans will now be discussed at a full council meeting later this month.

Caley Thistle’s fans, shareholders and sponsors have been invited to an open meeting this Wednesday at 7pm in the Highlander Lounge at the Caledonian Stadium to discuss the application.

Chairman Ross Morrison said: “Having spoken on numerous occasions in the past regarding the critical importance of this project to our entire future, including most recently in person at the last ICTST (ICT Supporters’ Trust) open meeting, and following the bewildering behaviour of certain Highland councillors in seeking to overturn a democratically lawful decision to award the club with planning permission for the ICT Battery Farm, I feel we must enlighten our fans regarding just what has been going on in relation to this most crucial matter and I will answer all and any questions relating to the Battery Farm after we give our presentation and I hope as many folk as possible can attend.”

The meeting will be led by Morrison with the club’s full board and chief executive Scot Gardiner also in attendance.

The meeting will consist of a presentation from the chairman giving the latest on the club’s application followed by an open question and answer session.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay celebrates after shooting his team ahead against Morton.
Duncan Ferguson thrilled as injury-hit Caley Thistle stun Morton
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage.
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage laps up pressure matches in Scotland
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women take stock after four losses ends promotion hopes
Samson Lawal in action for Nigeria's under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle sign midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle take players from Portugal and Czech Republic on trial as Duncan Ferguson…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson blasts fan who shouted at Billy Mckay's 12-year-old son
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine.
Signings would boost injury-hit Caley Thistle, says Danny Devine
Everton head under-21 coach Paul Tait.
Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean…
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved
Frustrated Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle battled for precious point against Dunfermline