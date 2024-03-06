Max Anderson highlights value of Cammy Kerr to Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Anderson highlights value of Cammy Kerr to Caley Thistle

The on-loan Dundee duo are key performers for Inverness as they seek to pull away from ninth spot in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle midfielder Max Anderson, right, in action against Morton.
Caley Thistle midfielder Max Anderson, right, in action against Morton. Image: SNS

Midfielder Max Anderson reckons his Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr is showing his class in Caley Thistle colours.

The duo are on loan from the Scottish Premiership side until the end of the season, with midfielder Anderson arriving in August and Kerr making the move north during the winter window.

Amid a lengthy injury list, manager Duncan Ferguson has asked right-back Kerr to do a shift in midfield, with Wallace Duffy playing at the right side of defence.

Kerr, who is 28, has played for the Dark Blues for more than a decade and has brought some valuable experience to a young Caley Thistle squad.

Cammy Kerr, right, in action against Queen’s Park’s Cameron Bruce. Image: SNS

Kerr’s flexibility is helpful to boss

Anderson, 22, praised Kerr for pitching in when and where required for the cause.

He said: “I have really enjoyed it since I came in. We’ve got a good squad here. The way we’re playing also helps. It suits me.

“It has been good and hopefully I can get a positive end to it.

“Cammy (Kerr) coming up has helped too and he would maybe say the same. It’s a young team, so he has added that bit of experience.

“His experience and presence in the side can help us. No one could have predicted the injury crisis we’ve faced recently, but having players that are flexible, such as Cammy moving into midfield, is always helpful to the team and the manager.”

‘Determined to make our fans happy’

ICT have lost just one of their last six league fixtures and their 2-0 win at Morton ended Ton’s stunning 16-match unbeaten run last weekend.

Although they remain ninth in the division, they are just one victory away from sixth place ahead of Saturday’s home match with fifth-placed Airdrie, who are five points better off than the Caley Jags.

Former Scotland under-21 player Anderson, who won the Championship with Dundee last May, is sure the team can improve upon their poor home form of just two league wins at the Caledonian Stadium this term.

He said: “The key for us is just to play as well as we can. We know what we can do.

“If we do that, the results will come. We need to stay focused for the full 90 minutes to see the game out.

“We’re determined to go out there and make the fans happy by getting the wins. Everyone is together to try to get the win on Saturday first and foremost.

“We were playing well and got three draws before the weekend. We were trying to turn those draws into wins. The result can be the start for us to push on even further.

“It’s such a tight league, like it always is. One win can sometimes take you up several positions. They key is to look only at the next game.”

Frustration at red card against Jags

Anderson was back in the side on Saturday after being harshly sent off late on in the recent 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle. His last-minute challenge on Luke McBeth led to a two-game ban.

He admits he was baffled as to why referee Grant Irvine reached for the red.

He added: “It was frustrating to miss those two games. The boys played well when I was out, as I knew they would, but it was good to get back to playing again.

“I didn’t understand the reason behind the red card. I thought at worst it would be a yellow card, especially given the time of the game.

“There is nothing worse than having to sit in the stand when you’re not injured and fit to play, but you can’t.”

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle’s home match against Raith Rovers has been brought forward by one day to Friday, April 19 at 7.45pm and will be live on BBC Scotland.

