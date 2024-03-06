Max Anderson highlights value of Cammy Kerr to Caley Thistle

Midfielder Max Anderson reckons his Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr is showing his class in Caley Thistle colours.

The duo are on loan from the Scottish Premiership side until the end of the season, with midfielder Anderson arriving in August and Kerr making the move north during the winter window.

Amid a lengthy injury list, manager Duncan Ferguson has asked right-back Kerr to do a shift in midfield, with Wallace Duffy playing at the right side of defence.

Kerr, who is 28, has played for the Dark Blues for more than a decade and has brought some valuable experience to a young Caley Thistle squad.

Kerr’s flexibility is helpful to boss

Anderson, 22, praised Kerr for pitching in when and where required for the cause.

He said: “I have really enjoyed it since I came in. We’ve got a good squad here. The way we’re playing also helps. It suits me.

“It has been good and hopefully I can get a positive end to it.

“Cammy (Kerr) coming up has helped too and he would maybe say the same. It’s a young team, so he has added that bit of experience.

“His experience and presence in the side can help us. No one could have predicted the injury crisis we’ve faced recently, but having players that are flexible, such as Cammy moving into midfield, is always helpful to the team and the manager.”

‘Determined to make our fans happy’

ICT have lost just one of their last six league fixtures and their 2-0 win at Morton ended Ton’s stunning 16-match unbeaten run last weekend.

Although they remain ninth in the division, they are just one victory away from sixth place ahead of Saturday’s home match with fifth-placed Airdrie, who are five points better off than the Caley Jags.

Former Scotland under-21 player Anderson, who won the Championship with Dundee last May, is sure the team can improve upon their poor home form of just two league wins at the Caledonian Stadium this term.

He said: “The key for us is just to play as well as we can. We know what we can do.

➡️ Up Next: Airdrieonians (H) On Saturday we face @AirdrieoniansFC in #cinchChamp action 🎟️ Save money on tickets when bought in advance from https://t.co/iOIFJ8EV0e, over the phone on 01463 222880 and in-store during office hours Full Info: https://t.co/ls0uVBvGK3 pic.twitter.com/8PY5OGVvyS — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 5, 2024

“If we do that, the results will come. We need to stay focused for the full 90 minutes to see the game out.

“We’re determined to go out there and make the fans happy by getting the wins. Everyone is together to try to get the win on Saturday first and foremost.

“We were playing well and got three draws before the weekend. We were trying to turn those draws into wins. The result can be the start for us to push on even further.

“It’s such a tight league, like it always is. One win can sometimes take you up several positions. They key is to look only at the next game.”

Frustration at red card against Jags

Anderson was back in the side on Saturday after being harshly sent off late on in the recent 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle. His last-minute challenge on Luke McBeth led to a two-game ban.

He admits he was baffled as to why referee Grant Irvine reached for the red.

He added: “It was frustrating to miss those two games. The boys played well when I was out, as I knew they would, but it was good to get back to playing again.

“I didn’t understand the reason behind the red card. I thought at worst it would be a yellow card, especially given the time of the game.

“There is nothing worse than having to sit in the stand when you’re not injured and fit to play, but you can’t.”

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle’s home match against Raith Rovers has been brought forward by one day to Friday, April 19 at 7.45pm and will be live on BBC Scotland.