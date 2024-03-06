Junior Hoilett – Expert on Vancouver Whitecaps spell and Aberdeen winger’s ‘outside shot’ of Canada 2026 World Cup place

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett can realise his dream of representing Canada in the 2026 World Cup if he gets back playing regularly – that’s the view of Vancouver Whitecaps fans’ group vice-president (and Scotsman) Ciaran Nicoll.

Hoilett, 33, has represented Canada 62 times and was a member of the squad who competed at the World Cup in 2022.

The new Don was signed as a free agent by interim Pittodrie boss Neil Warnock – having left Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver in his homeland last year.

Hoilett is determined to remain part of things for the next World Cup finals, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Nicoll, who is a member of Vancouver Southsiders – the oldest organised supporters group in Canada – believes it is an achievable target.

He said: “I can see him having an outside shot of a final few years of the national team – it depends how he plays.

“The Canadian national team has improved dramatically in the last 10 years and some of their players are playing for top European clubs now.

“There are areas in the squad which still need strengthening and wingers is probably one of them.

“Alphonso Davies, who also came from Vancouver, is a wing-back, so he wouldn’t be a rival in that position and I can’t think of anybody who is an out-and-out winger above Hoilett in the rankings for the national team.

“There has been talk of Theo Bair at Motherwell, who played for Vancouver as well, being called up and I know the Canadian fans have been excited about the prospect of seeing him.”

Junior Hoilett’s return to Canada was a low-key one

Nicoll says there was excitement among the Whitecaps fanbase at the Canadian international’s arrival on September 14.

But Hoilett’s short stint at Vancouver in September and October was an uneventful one – with the winger starting just twice in nine appearances for the Whitecaps.

Nicoll said: “Our season runs March to October, and at the midway point of last season in the summer we were doing quite well and we signed a couple of players to make a push for the play-offs.

“Most of them were Canadian – the original idea was for the Whitecaps to be the (Athletic) Bilbao of Canada, but it (a squad rooted almost exclusively in talent from Canada) hasn’t quite materialised.

“They signed a few Canadian players this year such as Richie Laryea, Sam Adekugbe and Hoilett.

“We were quite excited when he signed for Vancouver, because he was a Canadian national team player, but I honestly can’t say he made a big impact.

“As a winger, you would expect him to rely on his pace – and it is tough for a player at 33 who hasn’t played a lot of football.

“Hoilett didn’t feature too much. He’s a winger, attacking midfielder type, but it was not a position Whitecaps used very often.

“They use wing-backs ,so he was used as a super-sub and he never really made a huge impact. He only played a handful of games.

“We don’t tend to play wingers, so it was situations where we were chasing a goal in the last 30 minutes where we’d bring him on.

“The thinking was he’d be almost like a rental player as he has played practically all of his career in the UK.

“We always knew it wasn’t going to be a long-term move and he would head back to the UK.”

Canadian FA still searching for new manager after John Herdman exit

The Canadian national team has been stuck in limbo in recent months following the appointment of an interim manager in Mauro Biello.

Canada exited the Nations League on away goals after a 4-4 draw against Jamaica in the two-legged quarter-final in November following a 3-2 home defeat in the second leg.

Big names have been linked with the position, but Biello remains in charge for now.

Nicoll said: “They’ve been linked with everybody. Thierry Henry has been linked and Carlo Ancelotti as well.

“John Herdman was the coach before and he has moved to Toronto.

“Canada had an absolute disaster of a performance against Jamaica in the Nations League quarter-final under Biello, but they have decided to keep him on for some reason.

“Canada Soccer is in absolute state of crisis right now with the organisation of the federation.

“This is just a stop-gap so they can get more important things sorted out before appointing a new manager.

“It’s funny because Canada Soccer hasn’t really been a big thing, but because of the World Cup a couple of years ago, it became huge for a while.

“Everyone had assumed they had sorted their issues out – but it is run more like an amateur organisation. They’re still trying to sort that out.”

Whitecaps keeping Nicoll’s love of football going in Canada

For Nicoll, swapping Scotland for a new life in Canada led to him following the Whitecaps.

Football does not enjoy the same profile in Canada as it does in Scotland – but Nicoll has found kindred spirits at his local club.

He said: “I’m a Celtic fan. so don’t hold it against me!

“I emigrated to Canada six years ago and didn’t have any pals out here, so I went to a supporters’ group who were holding an away match viewing and met some people who remain my pals to this day.

“I was volunteering to be the guy with the megaphone at games and was helping with the stadium set-up and the other events.

“There’s an official board as most supporters groups are organised over here.

“I was asked if I wanted to run for the board, was nominated as vice-president and voted on.

“I’m used to Scottish football, so the standard isn’t the same, but I enjoy it.”