Hospital visits won’t stop Alex Samuel giving his all for Caley Thistle cause

Striker Alex Samuel says he must mentally prepare for a battle every time he steps on to the park for Caley Thistle.

In recent weeks, the powerful 28-year-old Welshman has suffered injuries to his hand, shin and mouth as opponents have wiped him out of play.

In Saturday’s 0-0 Championship draw at home to Airdrie, the on-loan Ross County forward was floored in some meaty exchanges, but he got up and on with it as his team chased an elusive winner without success.

‘You have to put a smile on your face’

When asked about having to deal with such physical attention, he said: “I guess it is a positive thing as they’re trying to stop what you’re good at.

“You can’t react. You just have to put a smile on your face and keep going.

“They obviously came here with a plan, but I just have to keep going and keep positive.

“It is something I encounter pretty much every week now. It is just about mentally preparing for it as well.

“Making sure you’re mentally prepared to go to battle.

“Thankfully, that’s part of my game as well and I’m used to getting my body in there. I’m up for the challenge, I’m up for the battle.

“It is a back-handed compliment in a way, as well.

“There have been plenty of times when I turn players and they clearly drag me down and there will be no yellow card.

“Also, it is about care of players, though – protecting players.

“Especially last week (at Morton), there was a deliberate one left on me, and it did really hurt.

“Again, after the game, I had to go to A&E to see if I had to stitch my gum up.

“It is about preparing for it, but also making sure I play the game – and enjoy it.

“I think there were a few of the staff up at Raigmore Hospital surprised not to see me walk through the door after Saturday!

“I’m enjoying playing and getting minutes here.

“I feel match fit now and it was just unfortunate the result didn’t come against Airdrie.”

Striker’s game is like a rugby player

And the combative player explained how the injuries have built up in recent weeks as his style seems suited at times for the oval ball game.

He said: “I fractured my hand and my own team-mate from Ross County, Adam MacKinnon (who is on loan at Arbroath) sliced my shin, which needed stitches.

“Then last week my gum was split as well.

“It is part and parcel of football and, like I say, it is good to have Welsh blood running in me.

“I had an (Airdrie) player at the weekend say ‘you must have played rugby’ and I said: ‘I’m Welsh, so definitely!’ Get ready for a scrum or whatever.”

Frustrating day in front of goal for ICTFC striker Alex Samuel

Ninth-placed Inverness were the better team against Airdrie, but they could not find that one moment to snatch the victory which would have taken them into sixth spot.

Samuel explained how their positive play almost brought about a second successive win.

He added: “We want to play good, attractive football and also football that will get results.

“The contrast to last week was good. Last week, we went to Greenock, played ugly which we had to – and got the result.

“On Saturday, we played some really good football and got another clean sheet, which is brilliant for the team.

“It is just that last little bit. We get into good areas and plenty of balls into the box, it is just not landing and going in.

“It is frustrating of course as a striker, I want to be scoring goals, but we now have a massive game this weekend (at home to Ayr United) and we just have to keep going.”