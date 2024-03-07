Caley Thistle chairman hails ‘force of nature’ boss Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chairman hails ‘force of nature’ boss Duncan Ferguson

Inverness chief Ross Morrison speaks of his manager's determination to drive the club upwards towards the play-offs.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has backed “quite incredible” boss Duncan Ferguson to help power the club up the Championship table.

The ICT chief has a fight on his hands as his club await their fate over their battery farm project – which stands to secure a £3.4million lump sum if it is passed at full Highland Council meeting next Thursday.

The council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 last month to grant permission for the scheme against officials’ recommendations.

That outcome has been thrown into doubt after a move to have planning approval reconsidered by the council next week.

On the pitch, an improvement in form has given ICT a glimmer of hope that they can kick away from the relegation play-off spot – and even target a promotion place – within the top four.

Ferguson ‘loves it’ at Caley Thistle

After addressing fans and interested parties on the battery farm subject at a packed open meeting on Wednesday night at the Caledonian Stadium, Morrison took time out to speak about the man who replaced Billy Dodds in the hot-seat last September.

He said: “Duncan is an absolute force of nature.

“You sit with him for five minutes and he stands up and shadow boxes. You would not need a wind farm if you could plug Duncan Ferguson in, because he has megawatts of energy. He’s quite incredible.

“Nobody is more concerned and enthusiastic about getting us into, first of all safety, then into the (promotion) play-offs than Duncan.

“If we lose or don’t play well, do not get in contact with him over the weekend. It’s not a wise idea. He loves it here.

“He’s absolutely a fighter, but he’s a really lovely guy. I’m really impressed with him and with the guys he’s brought in. He’s done a cracking job.

“The backline on Saturday (in the 2-0 win at Morton) were really tight. I have to also say (on-loan Dundee full-back) Cammy Kerr has found his place in midfield. He loves it there and is fantastic in midfield.”

Morrison: ‘We cannot be a black hole’

While Caley Thistle’s board awaits their battery farm fate, Ferguson and his players will aim to get the required results to stay in Scottish football’s second-tier.

Morrison insists dropping down to League One with the possibility of the club going part-time would be damaging and he’s determined to ensure ICT’s future is bright.

He said: “We have got to remain in the Championship and we have to do it on the field.

“I know the square root of nothing about football. I try very hard and I am very enthusiastic about it, but my business and duty here is to keep this place afloat.

“I want to leave here once I’ve got this club financially stable, (when) we are a business that might not make a lot of money, but it doesn’t cost money – we cannot be a black hole any more.”

‘Let’s see us climbing back’ – chief

Morrison described the Championship as “hugely competitive” and explained the recent three-goal swing in a 3-2 victory for bottom side Arbroath summed up what can happen.

He added:  “I was at the Arbroath v Raith game. Arbroath were dead and buried at half-time and they came back.

“It’s not over until it’s over. Let’s see us climbing back. We started at the Morton game and we can hopefully get the same thing done at the Airdrie game on Saturday.”

