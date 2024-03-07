Caley Thistle chairman hails ‘force of nature’ boss Duncan Ferguson

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has backed “quite incredible” boss Duncan Ferguson to help power the club up the Championship table.

The ICT chief has a fight on his hands as his club await their fate over their battery farm project – which stands to secure a £3.4million lump sum if it is passed at full Highland Council meeting next Thursday.

The council’s south planning applications committee (SPAC) voted 3-2 last month to grant permission for the scheme against officials’ recommendations.

That outcome has been thrown into doubt after a move to have planning approval reconsidered by the council next week.

On the pitch, an improvement in form has given ICT a glimmer of hope that they can kick away from the relegation play-off spot – and even target a promotion place – within the top four.

Ferguson ‘loves it’ at Caley Thistle

After addressing fans and interested parties on the battery farm subject at a packed open meeting on Wednesday night at the Caledonian Stadium, Morrison took time out to speak about the man who replaced Billy Dodds in the hot-seat last September.

He said: “Duncan is an absolute force of nature.

“You sit with him for five minutes and he stands up and shadow boxes. You would not need a wind farm if you could plug Duncan Ferguson in, because he has megawatts of energy. He’s quite incredible.

“Nobody is more concerned and enthusiastic about getting us into, first of all safety, then into the (promotion) play-offs than Duncan.

“If we lose or don’t play well, do not get in contact with him over the weekend. It’s not a wise idea. He loves it here.

“He’s absolutely a fighter, but he’s a really lovely guy. I’m really impressed with him and with the guys he’s brought in. He’s done a cracking job.

“The backline on Saturday (in the 2-0 win at Morton) were really tight. I have to also say (on-loan Dundee full-back) Cammy Kerr has found his place in midfield. He loves it there and is fantastic in midfield.”

➡️ Up Next: Airdrieonians (H) On Saturday we face @AirdrieoniansFC in #cinchChamp action 🎟️ Save money on tickets when bought in advance from https://t.co/iOIFJ8EV0e, over the phone on 01463 222880 and in-store during office hours Full Info: https://t.co/ls0uVBvGK3 pic.twitter.com/8PY5OGVvyS — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 5, 2024

Morrison: ‘We cannot be a black hole’

While Caley Thistle’s board awaits their battery farm fate, Ferguson and his players will aim to get the required results to stay in Scottish football’s second-tier.

Morrison insists dropping down to League One with the possibility of the club going part-time would be damaging and he’s determined to ensure ICT’s future is bright.

He said: “We have got to remain in the Championship and we have to do it on the field.

“I know the square root of nothing about football. I try very hard and I am very enthusiastic about it, but my business and duty here is to keep this place afloat.

“I want to leave here once I’ve got this club financially stable, (when) we are a business that might not make a lot of money, but it doesn’t cost money – we cannot be a black hole any more.”

‘Let’s see us climbing back’ – chief

Morrison described the Championship as “hugely competitive” and explained the recent three-goal swing in a 3-2 victory for bottom side Arbroath summed up what can happen.

He added: “I was at the Arbroath v Raith game. Arbroath were dead and buried at half-time and they came back.

“It’s not over until it’s over. Let’s see us climbing back. We started at the Morton game and we can hopefully get the same thing done at the Airdrie game on Saturday.”