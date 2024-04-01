Caley Thistle entering must-win territory against Arbroath, says Alex Samuel

Caley Thistle striker Alex Samuel insists Saturday’s visit of the Championship’s bottom side Arbroath is a must-win fixture.

Inverness are four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot with five matches left, following their 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle at the weekend.

Scott Robinson’s goal shortly before half-time consigned Duncan Ferguson’s men to their first defeat on the road since January 2.

By contrast Caley Jags’ home form has been dire, having not won a league fixture at Caledonian Stadium since November 11.

On-loan Ross County forward Samuel insists his side must change that when the Red Lichties make the trip north, in order to keep themselves in check with the teams above them.

Samuel said: “We can’t fault the efforts that we put in, especially going down to 10 men. Partick are a good team as well, and they couldn’t even get out of their half even with an extra man.

“It shows we did really well – it’s just not falling for us unfortunately.

“We take that fight. We’ve got five games left and it’s in our hands.

“Next week is a massive game against Arbroath at home, which is a must-win.

“We then have Queen’s Park, which, again, is a massive game.

“We just have to keep going.”

Inverness’ fight was encouraging for Samuel

Inverness played the final 24 minutes with 10 men, following the dismissal of Cammy Kerr for two yellow cards.

Ferguson heavily disputed the first yellow card for simulation, which he confirmed the club are planning to appeal.

Welshman Samuel insists the fight his side continued to show even with a man disadvantage bodes well for the challenge which lies ahead.

He added: “We will assess the game and look at what we can do better to improve.

“It was promising, the fight we had. That’s what we need in this position we are in.

“Teams that don’t fight in the situation we are in crumble and fall. The fact we’ve got that is promising.

“One win changes it all.

“We’ve just got to focus on what we can do.

“All the teams around us are going to pick up points and lose points.

“It’s in our hands, it’s only a four-point gap – even after losing on Saturday.

“We just have to keep going, and keep having that hope and belief.”

Forward convinced he was fouled in build-up to Jags goal

Samuel was also convinced he was fouled by Jags player Luke McBeth in the build up to the home side’s opening goal.

The 28-year-old added: “As a striker, I back in, that’s what I do. I touched it around him, and I managed to turn him.

“I watched the video back and he has got his hands around me – around my neck – and he has literally dragged me down.

“I think it was inside the box – so it could have been a penalty as well!

“The most frustrating part is that when I spoke to the referee he said I fouled him.

“We obviously have to do better with the goal, though. It was a hard one to take.”