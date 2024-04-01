Caley Thistle entering must-win territory against Arbroath, says Alex Samuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle entering must-win territory against Arbroath, says Alex Samuel

Inverness are four points adrift in the Championship relegation play-off spot with five games left.

By Andy Skinner
Alex Samuel in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Alex Samuel in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle striker Alex Samuel insists Saturday’s visit of the Championship’s bottom side Arbroath is a must-win fixture.

Inverness are four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot with five matches left, following their 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle at the weekend.

Scott Robinson’s goal shortly before half-time consigned Duncan Ferguson’s men to their first defeat on the road since January 2.

By contrast Caley Jags’ home form has been dire, having not won a league fixture at Caledonian Stadium since November 11.

On-loan Ross County forward Samuel insists his side must change that when the Red Lichties make the trip north, in order to keep themselves in check with the teams above them.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

Samuel said: “We can’t fault the efforts that we put in, especially going down to 10 men. Partick are a good team as well, and they couldn’t even get out of their half even with an extra man.

“It shows we did really well – it’s just not falling for us unfortunately.

“We take that fight. We’ve got five games left and it’s in our hands.

“Next week is a massive game against Arbroath at home, which is a must-win.

“We then have Queen’s Park, which, again, is a massive game.

“We just have to keep going.”

Inverness’ fight was encouraging for Samuel

Inverness played the final 24 minutes with 10 men, following the dismissal of Cammy Kerr for two yellow cards.

Ferguson heavily disputed the first yellow card for simulation, which he confirmed the club are planning to appeal.

Cammy Kerr after being sent off against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Welshman Samuel insists the fight his side continued to show even with a man disadvantage bodes well for the challenge which lies ahead.

He added: “We will assess the game and look at what we can do better to improve.

“It was promising, the fight we had. That’s what we need in this position we are in.

“Teams that don’t fight in the situation we are in crumble and fall. The fact we’ve got that is promising.

“One win changes it all.

“We’ve just got to focus on what we can do.

“All the teams around us are going to pick up points and lose points.

“It’s in our hands, it’s only a four-point gap – even after losing on Saturday.

“We just have to keep going, and keep having that hope and belief.”

Forward convinced he was fouled in build-up to Jags goal

Samuel was also convinced he was fouled by Jags player Luke McBeth in the build up to the home side’s opening goal.

The 28-year-old added: “As a striker, I back in, that’s what I do. I touched it around him, and I managed to turn him.

Alex Samuel in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I watched the video back and he has got his hands around me – around my neck – and he has literally dragged me down.

“I think it was inside the box – so it could have been a penalty as well!

“The most frustrating part is that when I spoke to the referee he said I fouled him.

“We obviously have to do better with the goal, though. It was a hard one to take.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson frustrated by two key decisions in Caley Thistle's 1-0 defeat to Partick…
Caley Thistle forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Alex Samuel drawing on survival experience with Ross County
28 October 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Scottish Cup Match between Huntly FC and Forfar Athletic FC. FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Forfar - Cameron Ferguson celebrates his Goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign Cameron Ferguson
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle dealt blow as Nathan Shaw ruled out for rest of season
Morgan Boyes
Morgan Boyes insists talks on future on hold amid Caley Thistle survival battle
Caley Thistle's Cammy Kerr. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Ferguson explains Cammy Kerr's new role in Caley Thistle midfield
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point…
Caley Thistle's Wallace Duffy celebrates after scoring the opener against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson 'absolutely delighted' with 1-1 draw at league leaders Dundee…
Cammy Kerr celebrates a Dundee victory over Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr relishing Caley Thistle's trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice
Caley Thistle Women in a pre-match team huddle before a SWF Championship match against Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to make most of 'last chance saloon' to secure place…

Conversation