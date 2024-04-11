Duncan Ferguson led Everton to last-gasp survival in 1998 – but wants Caley Thistle out of relegation play-off spot this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson led Everton to last-gasp survival in 1998 – but wants Caley Thistle out of relegation play-off spot this weekend

The Inverness boss captained Everton to safety as the season reached the final seconds in 1998, but hopes the Highlanders can finish their survival mission sooner.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson won a nerve-shredding last-day relegation fight when he was Everton captain. Now, as the Caley Thistle boss, he wants Scottish Championship safety to be secured – preferably without any last-day drama.

In 1998, the Toffees clung on to their English Premier League status when a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City edged them out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Dion Dublin’s late goal for Coventry at Goodison that overcast May afternoon had Everton fans fearing the worst after Gareth Farrelly’s early opener put the home side on course for victory.

In the end, Bolton – who lost 2-0 at Chelsea – went down, and Everton survived.

This Saturday, Inverness can make a move out of the Championship’s relegation play-off place by climbing above Queen’s Park, should they defeat the Spiders at Hampden.

Last week’s vital 2-1 victory over Arbroath hauled the Highlanders to within one point of their nearest rivals, with Scott Brown’s Ayr United three points further ahead and also not yet out of the relegation mix.

Players must handle the pressure

Survival remains in ICT’s own hands and Ferguson preached calmness to his group to ensure they don’t drop more than a win behind Queen’s with just three matches left after this one.

He said: “I’d prefer we never had this pressure. But I enjoy the challenge.

“I captained Everton through a relegation battle – it went to the final game of the season.

“There is a lot of pressure when you play in a game like I did that day for Everton.

“There was the history of Everton having been in the league forever, so there was a lot of pressure on me, but you just have to cope with it. That’s the job.

“It’s not quite the end of the season for us now and we know we can go above Queen’s Park.

Our goal difference is also better than their goal difference, so that is like an extra point with three games left after the weekend.

“The players have to train well and keep focused.

“You have to stay calm when the game starts. We don’t want any red cards or anything.

“Everyone has to stay on the pitch. We must stick to the game-plan and go for it.”

‘Mountain to climb’ if ICT are beaten at Queen’s

Last week, Queen’s Park lost 5-0 against now red-hot title favourites Dundee United.

However, having watched that game, Ferguson isn’t expecting anything other than a strong response from the Glasgow side.

He said: “There will definitely be a reaction from Queen’s Park, who are fighting for their lives as well.

“They have come off the back of a bit of a doing by Dundee United, even though it was only 1-0 at half-time and there were a few set-plays and a bizarre goal thrown in there.

“The scoreline was not a reflection of the match, which I have watched back.

“They know how big a game it is. They will go four points ahead of us if they win with three games to go – that would be a mountain for us to catch them, so we must pick up points.”

On their previous visit to Hampden, in December, ICT ran out – which led to the departure of Robin Veldman as Queen’s boss, with ex-St Johnstone double-cup-winning gaffer Callum Davidson replacing him.

Injuries take toll on Caley Thistle – Ferguson

Defender Remi Savage will miss out on Saturday due to a delayed concussion call from ICT’s medical staff, while on-loan Wigan Athletic centre-half James Carragher is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Ferguson feels his luck has been out this year, with two winter window signings no longer at the club due to injuries.

He added: “These things happen and that’s why you have a deep squad.

“We have been really unlucky with injuries, with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Sean McAllister having to return to Leeds and Everton, while we now have Remi Savage and James Carragher out, too.

ICT’s James Carragher, left, in action against Partick Thistle is a doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.

“(That’s) four of the players I brought in and are in my team. It is frustrating, but I have other good players who have got to step up.

“It has been a horrendous run of injuries, which I feel has knocked us back. If those players were available, we’d be a different team.”

ICT’s closing three league games are against Raith Rovers next Friday (home), Dunfermline Athletic on April 27, and Morton on Friday, May 5.

