Scottish Cup hero David Raven says Caley Thistle’s ‘slow decline’ to administration is ‘heartbreaking’

Scottish Cup hero David Raven is gutted to see Caley Thistle go from the highs of Hampden glory to administration and fighting for their very existence.

Former Inverness full-back Raven, whose famous winner against Celtic in the cup semi-final in 2015 will live long in the memories of fans, cannot believe what he is seeing unfold at his old club.

The 39-year-old, who recently became assistant boss at Northern Premier League Premier Division side FC United of Manchester, has been following events – with financially-embattled ICT now in the hands of administrators.

On Wednesday, manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden were shown the door, with first-team coach Scott Kellacher becoming the new head coach immediately.

Then, on Thursday, Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman were axed from the player pool, although other club staff are safe, according to administrators BDO – who also revealed the positive news of three potential buyers for the Caledonian Stadium outfit.

A statutory 15-point penalty handed down by the SPFL means Caley Thistle are bottom of League One, on -3 points.

On Saturday, they travel to second-bottom Dumbarton, who are now 12 points richer than them.

‘Something has gone badly wrong’

Raven told The Press and Journal he feels for all connected with the club as he tries to take in the dramatic slide of a club who he experienced Europa League football with just a month after winning the Scottish Cup against Falkirk nine years ago.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking. I’m absolutely gutted – I still know a lot of people there.

“It’s horrible to see. I’ve never been through that kind of situation – I can’t imagine what the people at the club are going through.

“Year on year, the club has slowly declined since winning the Scottish Cup.

“Whether it’s down to poor management or over-spending, I can’t really say, but either way, something has gone badly wrong. The business has been allowed to run to such a state that it goes into administration.

“It has obviously gone badly wrong on the pitch, too, so it’s a double-whammy.

“It’s sad times – but hopefully it will lead to brighter times ahead, as painful as it is right now.”

Ferguson ‘will be licking his wounds’

Everton legend Ferguson’s sharp exit after training his players in midweek showed just how brutal a job front-line football management can be.

Raven, whose own career kicked off with Liverpool, was axed as assistant manager of National League North side Warrington Town this summer.

And he knows first hand Ferguson, whose previous managerial stint at Forest Green Rovers in 2023 lasted just six months, will be feeling raw right now.

He said: “Management can be horrible and brutal.

“Duncan’s clearly had a tough time at Inverness and I’d imagine he’ll be licking his wounds, and dust himself down and see what’s next.

“He’s gone from a tough gig at Forest Green (where he left after six months last year) to another one up in Inverness. He’ll be wondering what’s next.

“I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now. I wish him the best of luck.”

Wrong to point to manager’s finances

And Raven took a swipe at people who said ex-Rangers, Everton, Newcastle and Scotland striker Ferguson could afford to work for free – which he voluntarily did from the start of this month to help toiling Caley Thistle.

Ferguson also saw his wages go from £3,000 per week when he arrived in the Championship, to £2,000 p/w last year, down to £1,200 p/w in 2024.

Raven added: “For people to come out and jump to conclusions about his finances was wrong – he didn’t have to work for free!

“You never know anyone’s personal situation.

“If it was a different business, I can guarantee you no one would be working for free.

“But because it’s football and it represents the people and the community, it’s almost expected in some ways.

“You’re not going to get a manager of a Sainsbury’s store working for free if they go into administration. Football’s unique in that way.”

‘Backs to the wall’ situation for ICT

With the Inverness playing squad now five members lighter, Raven hopes the situation unites the remaining group – with their main target over the remainder of this year and going into 2025 to try and keep Inverness in League One.

Raven said: “Sometimes, situations like this can galvanise people. If the squad that remains can get through these choppy waters, you just never know.

“In a funny way, it can pull people together – it’s backs to the wall.

“Over the next few years, you might just see a resurgence.

“It’s a real shame, because we’ve seen young lads come through at Inverness and kicked on to bigger things.

“That still need to be the case. That’s the lifeblood of the club.”