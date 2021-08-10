Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie believes decision to join Blue Toon has paid off

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie feels his move into the SPFL has been vindicated.

Ritchie spent four years out in America before returning to Scottish football last year with Inverurie Locos.

However, with the Highland League season disrupted, Ritchie went on loan firstly to Cove Rangers and then to the Blue Toon, before joining on a permanent deal in the summer.

He has been an ever-present under Jim McInally and made an impressive start to life as a Peterhead player.

Ritchie said: “The gaffer and the boys have been great with me – they know what I’m about. I like to create chances and get shots on goal.

“I’m getting to play a lot of minutes so I can’t complain. The gaffer gave me a chance last year when he didn’t have to.

“He kind of took a chance on me coming from the Highland League and I’ve really enjoyed my football here. It was an easy decision to come back.

“It was a strange season. I hadn’t played for the best part of the year so it was about getting back fit and playing as many games as possible. So far I’ve been able to get a lot of minutes.

Peterhead were beaten 2-1 on Saturday at Falkirk, with a late Jordon Brown consolation coming after goals from Paul Dixon and Craig McGuffie had put the home side clear.

McInally’s side are back in action tomorrow night, when they face Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ritchie has high hopes for a youthful Peterhead side, which has one of the lowest average ages in League One. Only Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy and Derek Lyle are over 30 and four teenagers feature in the squad.

He added: “The standard is very high and the team looks good this year. There’s no reason we can’t be looking at the top end of the table.

“You always go in with high hopes and there’s no reason we can’t finish in the top half. Play-offs would be good.

“It’s a young team but that’s good. We’re full of energy and like to press. The experienced guys are crucial as well, to help the younger guys out.”