Friday night football in Highland League as Clach v Strathspey Thistle moves forward

Clach’s home Highland League match against Strathspey Thistle has been brought forward to this Friday night.

The clash, which kicks off at 8pm, has been rubber-stamped by league officials to take place at Grant Street Park.

The Jags have a golf fundraiser set for Saturday and asked whether it would be possible to play the game in Inverness on Friday night.

🤝 Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson have joined Highland League side @clachfc on loan until January. 👉 https://t.co/XTSLRIJXRy pic.twitter.com/0Iy1dgQrlH — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 9, 2021

The Lilywhites had no objections and indeed their January 2020 fixture against Fort William at Highland Rugby Club drew a decent crowd, showing it’s a popular time for live local football.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the campaign, with the visitors on two points and Clach on one.

It could be a chance for the Merkinchers to give debuts to Caley Thistle loan kids Lewis Nicolson and Robbie Thompson, who have moved to the club until January.