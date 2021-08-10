Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday night football in Highland League as Clach v Strathspey Thistle moves forward

By Paul Chalk
August 10, 2021, 11:45 am
Grant Street Park will host Friday football this week as Clach take on Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League.
Clach’s home Highland League match against Strathspey Thistle has been brought forward to this Friday night.

The clash, which kicks off at 8pm, has been rubber-stamped by league officials to take place at Grant Street Park.

The Jags have a golf fundraiser set for Saturday and asked whether it would be possible to play the game in Inverness on Friday night.

The Lilywhites had no objections and indeed their January 2020 fixture against Fort William at Highland Rugby Club drew a decent crowd, showing it’s a popular time for live local football.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the campaign, with the visitors on two points and Clach on one.

It could be a chance for the Merkinchers to give debuts to Caley Thistle loan kids Lewis Nicolson and Robbie Thompson, who have moved to the club until January.

