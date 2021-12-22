Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Rodger Morrison keen for lower leagues to keep playing despite fresh restrictions

By Jamie Durent
December 22, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 3:07 pm
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison would be in favour of the lower leagues in Scotland carrying on, even if the top flight pushes ahead with an early winter break.

The Blue Toon chief feels that, while the latest round of restrictions will have a detrimental impact on clubs further down the pyramid, it is something they can weather.

The First Minister announced on Tuesday that as of Boxing Day, clubs will be see attendances capped at 500 for at least three weeks in a bid to curb the rise of Omicron cases.

The majority of Premiership clubs have been in favour of bringing forward the winter break and rearranging their scheduled fixtures this week, to allow them to be played in front of capacity crowds again.

Morrison, whose side do not have a home game until the derby against Cove Rangers on January 2, hopes his club and others are given the chance to keep playing during the coming weeks.

He said: “At least there is crowds, because I wouldn’t ever want to go back to playing with no crowds again. A crowd of 500 is not ideal, but we can live with that.

“Football survived and has got through everything so far, all the doom and gloom. There’s no doubt we’ll probably get through the next phase.

“I can quite understand it (using the winter break) at the Premiership level, but not at our level. I would rather try to get on with it.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison at Balmoor
“It’s not a big a hit as it could have been. Nowadays at our level, with all the games you have, it’s a real upset if they start closing down.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are several clubs at our level who are proposing that but I think the majority, like myself, just want to get on with it.”

The home games with Cove are normally a bigger earner for Peterhead given the locality of both clubs. There are still finer details clubs need to find out before they start reinforcing measures at their own grounds.

Morrison added: “With hospitality, I think we can get people in as normal even with social-distancing. But it’s too early to know yet.

“It’s going to have an impact on people coming through the gate, without a doubt, because it’s our local derby.

“We will be losing with social-distancing but I’d rather go on with x amount of crowds than no games at all, or cancelling games until this has past.

“We had dismantled all our social distancing measures from the stand, so that’s going to have to go up again before January 2.”

