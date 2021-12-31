Peterhead: Lenny Wilson injury leaves Blue Toon on lookout for emergency stopper

Peterhead are hoping to bring in an emergency back-up goalkeeper for Sunday’s game with Cove Rangers after an injury to Lenny Wilson.

The Blue Toon stopper took a kick to the jaw in training on Thursday and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Wilson will require surgery and be out for a period of time.

Jim McInally, the Peterhead boss, thanked Dundee United for their support, as they were training nearby and provided medical assistance.

It leaves McInally with just Brett Long available for the derby game with Cove. Long has been the number one this season, with Wilson playing five games across three competitions.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “We were having a bounce game amongst ourselves during a training session that we had brought forward to the afternoon due to the time of the year. I did not see the incident clearly however it was evident very quickly that Lenny was in a lot of pain.

“Our thanks go to Dundee United, who were training nearby, who provided extra assistance at the time to Lenny after Flynn Duffy ran and asked them for medical support.

“We got Lenny to Ninewells however due to covid restrictions no-one was allowed in. He will need an operation and that could not be done yesterday so I waited outside and took him back to his home in Aberdeen later in the evening.

“Hopefully he will get operated on in the next couple of days. Lenny has not played in many games this season but he has contributed a lot and will be sorely missed during his time out. The way Lenny trains means that Brett Long always has to produce top notch performances to keep hold of a starting jersey.”

McInally will now look to bring in a back-up to Long to ensure the Blue Toon have two goalkeepers for the weekend.