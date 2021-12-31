Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Lenny Wilson injury leaves Blue Toon on lookout for emergency stopper

By Jamie Durent
December 31, 2021, 10:10 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Peterhead are hoping to bring in an emergency back-up goalkeeper for Sunday’s game with Cove Rangers after an injury to Lenny Wilson.

The Blue Toon stopper took a kick to the jaw in training on Thursday and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Wilson will require surgery and be out for a period of time.

Jim McInally, the Peterhead boss, thanked Dundee United for their support, as they were training nearby and provided medical assistance.

It leaves McInally with just Brett Long available for the derby game with Cove. Long has been the number one this season, with Wilson playing five games across three competitions.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “We were having a bounce game amongst ourselves during a training session that we had brought forward to the afternoon due to the time of the year. I did not see the incident clearly however it was evident very quickly that Lenny was in a lot of pain.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

“Our thanks go to Dundee United, who were training nearby, who provided extra assistance at the time to Lenny after Flynn Duffy ran and asked them for medical support.

“We got Lenny to Ninewells however due to covid restrictions no-one was allowed in. He will need an operation and that could not be done yesterday so I waited outside and took him back to his home in Aberdeen later in the evening.

“Hopefully he will get operated on in the next couple of days. Lenny has not played in many games this season but he has contributed a lot and will be sorely missed during his time out. The way Lenny trains means that Brett Long always has to produce top notch performances to keep hold of a starting jersey.”

McInally will now look to bring in a back-up to Long to ensure the Blue Toon have two goalkeepers for the weekend.

