Peterhead v Dundee: Cammy Kerr hails Jim McInally impact on his career ahead of Scottish Cup reunion

Dundee regular Cammy Kerr hailed the impact Peterhead boss Jim McInally has had on his career ahead of Monday’s reunion.

Kerr credits McInally with being like a father-figure to him during his loan spells with Peterhead and still has a lot of time for people at the club.

The Dark Blues head to Balmoor tonight in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup, bringing the 26-year-old back to familiar territory.

“Jim was massive for me,” said Kerr. “I’ve spoken over the years how he was almost a father figure for me, picking me up for training and taking me to games.

“He would put the arm round me when I needed it, but also gave me a rocket when I needed it. It gave me an understanding of how a player-manager relationship should work. He was great at it.

“I’ve got so much to thank him for as he’s helped me so much over the years, even after I’ve gone back to Dundee. He’s a great figure to look up to, because he’s very well respected in the game.

“The people that he’s surrounded himself with at the club, the staff and the directors, are all good people. They all go towards the same goal, which is looking after Peterhead. It’s probably one of the best-run part-time clubs in the country.

“It goes back to the people at the club who are genuine, good people who want the best for the club. If you’ve got that then you’ve got a great chance of doing well.”

Kerr had two separate spells at Balmoor, during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, in which he was a regular in the Blue Toon defence.

After the return from his second stint, he earned man-of-the-match honours in the Dundee derby and bagged himself a new deal at Dens Park.

“Everyone was great with me and it’s given me a platform for my career going forward,” he said. “It’s given me a grounding and everyone, from top-to-bottom at the club, were great with me. It’s something I’ve continually thanked them for over the years.

“At the time when I was going for my first period there, I had dipped in and out of the first-team at Dundee and it was time to go out on and learn my trade.

“The second time I went, I made no secret about it that I didn’t play my best football, but I probably learned even more. I would like to think that helped me going forward, because it was such a learning curve mentally and physically.

“When you’re not playing and times are tough, that’s what makes you as a player going forward.”

Kerr has seen benefits of Blue Toon spell in Mulligan

The trend of Dundee players heading north to Peterhead on loan has continued this season with Josh Mulligan, Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron.

Mulligan was recalled by the Dark Blues last month and started in their midweek win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kerr has seen promising developments in the teenager since his return from Peterhead and feels he has a bright future ahead of him.

“We all know how well he did out on loan and he’s come back into the fold now,” said Kerr. “He’s only going to get better.

“He’s got a great physique for his age, he’s athletic and he’s quick. I know Si Ferry was raving about him, so he’s got a great future as long as he stays grounded and humble, which he absolutely will.

“I think he is a midfield player. That’s the opinion of Dundee; it’s his engine and legs which make him that (a midfielder), the way he drives with the ball through the middle of the pitch.

“He is versatile, which is credit to him, and if he works on the wee things he’s maybe not so good at then he’s got a great chance.”

Dundee have been embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premiership, but are well aware of the benefits of a good cup run.

The BBC cameras will be at tonight’s game, on the chance there is an upset, and Kerr knows Dundee must be as professional as they can to progress.

He added: “You can’t think these games are going to be easy and you’re going to get an easy ride of it.

“You’ve got to focus on your attitude, your professionalism and even the small things like your first touch and your first pass.

“It’s on the TV and rightly so, with the possibility of an upset, but we’ve got to go there and prove we should be in the next round. Peterhead are always a tough side and raise their game against the big teams.

“I’ve made it clear, in the past few years we’ve not done as well as we should have in cups. It’s a massive opportunity to go into the quarter-finals of the main cup in Scotland.

“It’s a big incentive and something we’re not going to take lightly come Monday.”