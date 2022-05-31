Ex-Peterhead captain Scott Brown pens two-year deal with Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown has penned a two-year deal with Championship side Raith Rovers after his departure from Peterhead.

Brown brought an end to his six-year stay with the Blue Toon at the end of last week and has joined up with the Championship side, under new manager Ian Murray.

Peterhead brought Brown to the club after he was let go by St Johnstone in 2016 and he had become synonymous with the Buchan outfit.

He was made captain at Balmoor by Jim McInally in 2020 but had never hidden his desire to return to full-time football at some stage.

Brown turned down a move to fellow Championship side Ayr United in January and has also attracted interest from Falkirk and Dunfermline in the past.