Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes for cash windfall from Aberdeen cup tie

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes the club can benefit from an early-season windfall from their Premier Sports Cup tie with Aberdeen.

The two sides, who sit just 30 miles apart, have met only once in a competitive fixture, which resulted in a 13-0 win for the Dons in a Scottish Cup tie in 1923.

Jim Goodwin’s side will head to Peterhead in their opening group game on July 10, with the game due to be televised by Premier Sports.

It will be the second cup tie the Blue Toon have had screened live this year, with their Scottish Cup tie at home to Dundee on BBC Scotland in February.

It will also be a boost to the Aberdeen-supporting contingent among the staff at the Buchan club.

“It’s a brilliant cup tie to look forward to,” said McInally. “It’s on the TV and we’ll get a good income from that, plus the game will be a sell-out.

“I’m delighted for Rodger (Morrison, chairman) and the guys at the club. It’s nice for the people at the club who are Aberdeen fanatics.

“We got 2,000 for a pre-season friendly with Aberdeen so it’ll be a sell-out. There’ll be a lot of new Aberdeen players who the fans will be desperate to see.

“It’s a no-lose for us. If it would have been at Pittodrie, we’d have received half of the gate from that. It’s a nice way to start the season to fill the coffers.”

‘A sore one for us to lose’

As well as the Dons, Peterhead will face Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion in their League Cup group.

McInally is looking to step up efforts to add to his squad, following the arrivals of Conor O’Keefe and Robbie McGale, with defensive reinforcements on the way.

The Blue Toon boss remains in dialogue with goalkeeper Lenny Wilson about a return to Balmoor, while full-back Rico Quitongo, who spent the second half of this season with the club, remains an option.

Midfielder Grant Savoury continues to attract interest while Hamish Ritchie is also on the radar of some clubs.

Captain Scott Brown will depart, however, bringing to an end a six-year association with Peterhead.

“It’s a sore one for us to lose but with the service we’ve had out of him, we just need to be really grateful,” added McInally.

“I appreciate everything he’s done because he’s not just been a fantastic player, he’s a great boy and he leads by example.

“People can question why he’s been captain when he’s quiet on the pitch but he leads by example with the way he plays.”