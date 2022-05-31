Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes for cash windfall from Aberdeen cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes for cash windfall from Aberdeen cup tie

By Jamie Durent
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 8:26 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes the club can benefit from an early-season windfall from their Premier Sports Cup tie with Aberdeen.

The two sides, who sit just 30 miles apart, have met only once in a competitive fixture, which resulted in a 13-0 win for the Dons in a Scottish Cup tie in 1923.

Jim Goodwin’s side will head to Peterhead in their opening group game on July 10, with the game due to be televised by Premier Sports.

It will be the second cup tie the Blue Toon have had screened live this year, with their Scottish Cup tie at home to Dundee on BBC Scotland in February.

It will also be a boost to the Aberdeen-supporting contingent among the staff at the Buchan club.

“It’s a brilliant cup tie to look forward to,” said McInally. “It’s on the TV and we’ll get a good income from that, plus the game will be a sell-out.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.

“I’m delighted for Rodger (Morrison, chairman) and the guys at the club. It’s nice for the people at the club who are Aberdeen fanatics.

We got 2,000 for a pre-season friendly with Aberdeen so it’ll be a sell-out. There’ll be a lot of new Aberdeen players who the fans will be desperate to see.

“It’s a no-lose for us. If it would have been at Pittodrie, we’d have received half of the gate from that. It’s a nice way to start the season to fill the coffers.”

‘A sore one for us to lose’

As well as the Dons, Peterhead will face Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion in their League Cup group.

McInally is looking to step up efforts to add to his squad, following the arrivals of Conor O’Keefe and Robbie McGale, with defensive reinforcements on the way.

The Blue Toon boss remains in dialogue with goalkeeper Lenny Wilson about a return to Balmoor, while full-back Rico Quitongo, who spent the second half of this season with the club, remains an option.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown
Peterhead captain Scott Brown

Midfielder Grant Savoury continues to attract interest while Hamish Ritchie is also on the radar of some clubs.

Captain Scott Brown will depart, however, bringing to an end a six-year association with Peterhead.

“It’s a sore one for us to lose but with the service we’ve had out of him, we just need to be really grateful,” added McInally.

“I appreciate everything he’s done because he’s not just been a fantastic player, he’s a great boy and he leads by example.

“People can question why he’s been captain when he’s quiet on the pitch but he leads by example with the way he plays.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]