Peterhead: Scott Brown says farewell after six years at Balmoor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Scott Brown says farewell after six years at Balmoor

By Jamie Durent
June 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 8:00 am
Peterhead captain Scott Brown takes aim
Peterhead captain Scott Brown takes aim.

Scott Brown has offered a heartfelt thanks to Peterhead and its supporters after bringing an end to his six years at the club.

It was announced on Friday that Brown would be leaving at the end of his contract this summer, with a return to full-time football with Raith Rovers materialising for the midfielder.

Brown had long-held ambitions to return to the full-time game, having said goodbye to it after leaving Premiership side St Johnstone in 2016.

He has been a mainstay of Jim McInally’s side at Peterhead, ascending to club captain in 2020 and helping the club establish itself again in League One.

Brown has joined the Stark’s Park side on a two-year deal and he wanted to thank those who had supported him during his long association with Peterhead.

“They’ve made me feel welcome for the last six years,” said Brown. “They’ve taken me under their wing and made me one of their own. For that I thank them.

Callum Home, Scott Brown, Jack Leitch, Simon Ferry and Derek Lyle with the League Two title in 2019
Callum Home, Scott Brown, Jack Leitch, Simon Ferry and Derek Lyle with the League Two title in 2019.

“I’m sure under Jim and Davie (Nicholls), they’ll still enjoy the football on the park and hopefully I’ll be back soon.

“It was hard to call an end to it. It’s just one of those things, I felt the time was right to move on. I’ve had a great time and loved my six years.

“I can’t thank Jim, Davie, Stuart Hogg, the chairman and all the staff for making me feel as welcome as they have.”

‘You learn from the bad times’

Brown’s first season at Peterhead ended in relegation and a year later, they missed out on promotion back to League One in the play-offs.

But the title win in 2019, sealed with a win at Hampden Park against Queen’s Park, stands out as a highlight.

“It was probably our biggest achievement,” added Brown. “When I think back on my time here, a lot of the memories come back to that, especially after missing out narrowly the year before.

Scott Brown is moving back into full-time football
Scott Brown is moving back into full-time football after leaving Peterhead.

“We were relegated in my first season but you learn from the bad times and we did. The club came back in a better place from that.

“I had a special bond with the club and we knew that we wouldn’t stand in each other’s way. I’m sure if they wanted to get rid of me, I wouldn’t have made a fuss about it.

“People move on from time-to-time and they’ve still got a strong structure in place with some good players. I’m sure they’ll be fine going forward.”

Now or never

The chance to go full-time again is not something Brown felt he could turn down. Opportunities had come and gone in the past, with Ayr United, Falkirk and Dunfermline all being credited with interest in his services at one stage or another.

But at 27, he knew it was getting to the point of “now or never” with his football career.

“I’m no longer a young player,” said Brown. “This new opportunity is something I’m really looking forward to.

“The hard work starts now. I need to make sure I’m in as best shape as I can be to go back into full-time. I’m under no illusions it’s going to be tough for me.

“But it’s a good opportunity and something that would have been really hard to turn down. I’m really excited about it.

“I think if I wasn’t, I would be doing the wrong thing. Sometimes in football you can get comfortable, which is dangerous.

“Change is not always a bad thing and I’m looking forward to giving my best to my new cub, new manager and new team-mates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]