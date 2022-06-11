Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes club benefit from experience of Paul Dixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes club benefit from experience of Paul Dixon

By Jamie Durent
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Paul Dixon, right, in action for Falkirk
Paul Dixon, left, in action for Falkirk

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes the Blue Toon can benefit from the experience of new signing Paul Dixon.

Former Dundee United and Falkirk defender Dixon has signed on a one-year deal and becomes Peterhead’s third signing of the summer.

With another defender also in the pipeline, it has strengthened McInally’s options at the back, with Andy McDonald already signing a new contract and Robbie McGale joining from the University of Stirling.

Dixon, who has also played for Dundee, Huddersfield Town and Grimsby, spent the last four years with the Bairns and has also earned three international caps for Scotland.

“I think he’s a brilliant signing,” said McInally. “It gives us experience, composure and leadership qualities at the back. He’s really fit and hopefully a young 35.

Paul Dixon tackles Peterhead striker Russell McLean
Paul Dixon tackles Peterhead striker Russell McLean

“Paul can play left-back still but probably sees himself more as a centre-back now at this stage of his career. He trained with us on Tuesday and you could see that leadership; he went round all the boys and congratulated them on a good session.

“Getting Paul in and with one more to come, I’m happy where we are defensively. We’ve got good options.

“We’ve got David Wilson who can play centre-back or right-back, Andy McDonald who I actually quite like at left-back, plus Robbie McGale too. We’ve got good foundations there.”

Dixon played against Peterhead three times last season, scoring in the 2-1 home win for Falkirk in August. Overall he played 25 times for Falkirk as they missed out on the League One play-offs.

McInally will be targeting another goalkeeper following Lenny Wilson’s decision to move to Highland League side Brechin City.

Wilson joined Peterhead in 2019 after returning from America and was understudy to Greg Fleming and Brett Long during his time at Balmoor. He has left the League One side in pursuit of first-team football at Brechin.

“I said to him he’d get the gloves for the first big game on the TV against Aberdeen and if he did well, he’d be in the team,” added McInally. “I couldn’t give him any more promises than that.”

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury

Meanwhile, midfielder Grant Savoury has completed his move to Championship side Queen’s Park.

The ex-Celtic youngster joined Peterhead on a two-year deal last Autumn but has returned to full-time football with the Spiders.

He told the Queen’s Park website: “I’m delighted to have joined the club. When I heard Queen’s Park were interested, I was very eager to get the deal over the line, so it’s very pleasing to have done that.

“It’s clearly an exciting time for the club on the back of two promotions and I’m excited to be here and excited at the prospect of helping the team have a good season in the Championship.”

