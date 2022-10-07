Peterhead bolster squad by signing French midfielder Julien Carre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have signed French midfielder Julien Carre ahead of this weekend’s visit of Falkirk.

The 21-year-old started his career with Ligue 1 side Angers before moving to England to join Brighton’s under-18 squad in 2018.

He joined Brentford in 2019 but left the Bees last year.

Manager Jim McInally,who had already signed 20 players this summer, could be missing 16 players for Saturday’s game.

He said: “Julien was the player I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that was in training with us and looked impressive.

“We were keen to get him on board then and we have now agreed a short-term contract.

“Getting Julien just now is good timing as we have a few extra injuries following Wednesday’s night’s game at FC Edinburgh but to be honest I would have been signing him anyway as he adds further quality to our squad.”