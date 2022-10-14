Peterhead defender David Wilson understands fan frustrations after poor start to the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wilson insists the Peterhead players are as frustrated as their supporters at their plight.

Peterhead are bottom of League One and have won just once this season, in a season which has seen them blighted by injuries and have significant squad turnover.

The 4-0 defeat to Falkirk last weekend was the latest blow of a difficult season and Wilson can understand why some fans might be disgruntled at how things have been going.

“The results haven’t been coming and in football, results are everything,” he said. “Fans pay good money to come see us and when we’re not winning, of course they’re going to get frustrated.

“I just hope they see we are giving everything every Saturday. I don’t think anybody has chucked it, so to speak. We’re still giving 100 per cent.

“We’ve not been scoring goals and at the other end we’ve been conceding too many. We understand the frustration, we all feel exactly the same as well.”

There were hopes Peterhead had turned a corner last month, with a win against Kelty Hearts and a late come-back against Dunfermline.

But the positivity of those two results has soon ebbed away.

‘Saturdays are no fun for us, going out and getting beat’

“We definitely feel it after the game,” said Wilson. “As you can imagine, the changing room is a horrible place after a game when we lose.

“You’ve got to keep picking yourself up and when you go back into training on a Tuesday, you focus on the next game because every game is so important.

“We all feel it. Saturdays are no fun for us, going out and getting beat. Everyone at the club feels it. It’s our job to pick ourselves up and try get a result on Saturday.”

The season has been somewhat stop-start on a personal level for Wilson. He ended last season injured but came back for the League Cup, however he has had a further setback this campaign.

“I missed a couple of games after hurting my calf in the Elgin game,” said Wilson. “That was a few weeks of not training at all. I didn’t train at all before the Falkirk game and it shows where we are, in terms of numbers, that I’m having to come straight back in.

“Injuries don’t help – it’s the worst part of football. If boys come in and do well then they stay in the team, which is how it should be. It’s a competitive group of boys.

“When you’ve got 25-30 boys that all feel like they should be playing every week, it’s hard. The gaffer is well within his rights to change things; when I’ve been playing we’ve not been winning and when other boys have been playing, we’ve not been winning.

“He’s changed it back again and the gaffer is just looking for a solution to get us playing and winning consistently.”