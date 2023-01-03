Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson feels his side got a lift from their new signings in the goalless draw with Montrose.

Robertson handed debuts to Daniel Fosu and Glenn Gabriel against the Gable Endies, with both players joining until the end of the season.

Defender Kevin Joshua also made his second appearance for the Blue Toon, having joined last week.

Winger Gabriel has played non-league in England after stints in Cyprus, Finland and Spain. He came through the academy at St Pauli in Germany, while Fosu spent the first half of the season with Championship side Arbroath.

“There was a lot of fight within the team,” said Robertson. “When the game started, we tried to be more of a threat.

“Glenn Gabriel and Daniel Fosu came in as more forward-thinking players; it gave everyone a little bit of confidence, knowing we can get the ball forward.

“Hopefully by next weekend we’ll have another couple of strikers in as well.

“Kevin (Joshua) was a bit shaky last week, but he was man-of-the-match and strolled through the game here.

“The new faces have given everyone a lift.”

There was little between the two sides at Balmoor. Peterhead had marginally the better of the first half, but at the start of the second had to weather some pressure, with Blue Toon keeper Tom Ritchie keeping out Michael Gardyne and Graham Webster.

Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie flashed an effort across the face of goal and the home side then had another chance to win it in stoppage-time, after Montrose goalkeeper Ross Sinclair was dismissed for a foul on trialist Boris Melingui – however, Peterhead defender Andy McDonald struck the free-kick into the wall and both sides had to settle for a point.

“We had a few chances and at times we rode our luck, but if you put enough effort into a game you’ll get something out of it,” said Robertson.

“We thoroughly deserved a draw, if not a victory. I said to the players before that game that Russell (McLean)’s red card (v FC Edinburgh) was the only tackle we’d made in 180 minutes.

“It’s totally changed. We’re aggressive in the way we played and the supporters really got behind the players, which is pleasing.”

Robertson was impressed with the performance of a number of the Peterhead regulars too, with Ryan Strachan and Andy McCarthy acquitting themselves well in the middle of the park.

There was also praise for midfielder Jack Brown, who was tried up front and got through a power of work.

“I’m trying to work out where players play and we’ve tried him (Brown) in a number of different positions,” he added.

“Centrally, he causes players problems and, because he’s small, he’s difficult for big defenders to handle.

“We had a practice game on Thursday and he played in that position. We thought we’d have a go at putting him in that position.

“David Wilson, too – that was his first game (under Robertson), but he’s comfortable in how he plays and we had no question about throwing him in.”