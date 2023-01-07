Peterhead add striker Boris Melingui until end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead add striker Boris Melingui until end of the season

By Jamie Durent
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Peterhead trialist Boris Melingui is fouled by Montrose goalkeeper Ross Sinclair. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead trialist Boris Melingui is fouled by Montrose goalkeeper Ross Sinclair. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead have signed striker Boris Melingui until the end of the season, ahead of today’s game with Airdrieonians.

Melingui has featured as a trialist in Peterhead’s last two games, impressing off the bench in the 0-0 draw against Montrose on Monday.

It continues Robertson’s recruitment drive as he looks to strengthen the Blue Toon squad, and follows Friday’s capture of ex-Aberdeen and Inverurie Locos forward Kieran Shanks on loan from Championship Arbroath until the end of the season.

“He’s keen and he’s got such a great attitude,” said Robertson, of 26-year-old Melingui. “We started him against Edinburgh (4-0 Christmas Eve defeat), which was maybe a bit unfair as he hadn’t played in a while – but we were desperate for a striker.

“When he came on against Montrose, he made an impact with his enthusiasm and energy.

“Since I came in, I’ve been looking for players that could play immediately and that were worth taking a chance on. We’ve done that with Boris.

“It was probably unfair to expect miracles of him in a team that was struggling, but you could see on Monday he made a huge difference.

“He’s definitely warranted something until the end of the season.”

Melingui has previous experience in Scottish football with Brechin City and Dumbarton, while also featuring as a trialist for Raith Rovers and Albion Rovers.

Robertson still hopes to add two more, after players also exit Balmoor

Robertson hopes to add at least two more players this month after securing Melingui and Shanks.

He added: “We’re waiting on answers from clubs and players and it’s a situation where you need to have a plan B up your sleeve.”

Kieran Shanks during his spell with Inverurie Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter

There are outgoings at Peterhead, too – loan players Ewan Murray, Max Gillies and Mikey Hewitt have returned to their parent clubs, Julien Carre’s contract has not been renewed and Prince Asare has joined junior club Lochee United on loan.

On Thursday, experienced attacking midfielder Ryan Dow went in the opposite direction from Shanks, leaving Balmoor for Arbroath on a permanent deal. 

Blue Toon have to ‘raise standards again’ for Airdrieonians visit

Robertson might have the luxury of naming an unchanged side for Saturday’s visit of Aidrieonians, which has been a rarity for the Blue Toon this season.

The Peterhead boss is also keen for his players to remain grounded, after the minor lift of getting a point on the board against Montrose.

“We’re playing against a young, enthusiastic team with a lot of movement and ability,” said Robertson. “It’s the first time we’ve played a team that’s not just part-time, too.

“The performance against Montrose was good, but we’ve got to raise our standards again. If we can keep the same spirit we had, hopefully we can kick on.

“We want to make Balmoor a difficult place to play and get the first goal. Things are on the right path, but we can’t get carried away with just a point.

Hamish Ritchie and Paul Dixon remain out injured long-term, while Conor O’Keefe is another week or two away from returning. Russell McLean is suspended.

 

