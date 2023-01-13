Layton Bisland: Peterhead sign young Dundee United defender on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Layton Bisland: Peterhead sign young Dundee United defender on loan

By Jamie Durent
January 13, 2023, 12:50 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 2:56 pm
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS

Peterhead have completed the loan signing of Dundee United defender Layton Bisland ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline.

Bisland becomes David Robertson’s sixth signing after taking over as manager in November.

Teenager Bisland spent the first half of the season on loan at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, scoring twice in 14 appearances. He also spent time with Brechin City in the Highland League in the last campaign.

Layton Bisland to play for Peterhead until June

The right-sided defender joins Peterhead until June and heads out on loan along with young United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams joining Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“Layton and Ruairidh have been valuable members of the B-team squad this season, however, we feel their development pathways will be furthered by short-term spells at differing levels of the pyramid,” said Brian Grant, United’s head of player pathways and loans.

“Regular action at a senior level will no doubt aid their efforts to break into the competitive first-team environment at United on their return in the summer.

“We wish both of the boys the best of luck out on loan.”

Continues relationship between clubs

Peterhead have David Wilson and Danny Strachan, who can both play at right-back, but recently saw loanees Mikey Hewitt and Max Gillies – both full-backs – return to parent clubs Ayr United and Queen’s Park, respectively.

It continues the relationship between the two clubs, with United defenders Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy also having had loan spells with Peterhead.

