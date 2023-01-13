Layton Bisland: Peterhead sign young Dundee United defender on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed the loan signing of Dundee United defender Layton Bisland ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline.

Bisland becomes David Robertson’s sixth signing after taking over as manager in November.

Teenager Bisland spent the first half of the season on loan at Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, scoring twice in 14 appearances. He also spent time with Brechin City in the Highland League in the last campaign.

Layton Bisland to play for Peterhead until June

The right-sided defender joins Peterhead until June and heads out on loan along with young United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams joining Gala Fairydean Rovers.

“Layton and Ruairidh have been valuable members of the B-team squad this season, however, we feel their development pathways will be furthered by short-term spells at differing levels of the pyramid,” said Brian Grant, United’s head of player pathways and loans.

“Regular action at a senior level will no doubt aid their efforts to break into the competitive first-team environment at United on their return in the summer.

“We wish both of the boys the best of luck out on loan.”

Continues relationship between clubs

Peterhead have David Wilson and Danny Strachan, who can both play at right-back, but recently saw loanees Mikey Hewitt and Max Gillies – both full-backs – return to parent clubs Ayr United and Queen’s Park, respectively.

It continues the relationship between the two clubs, with United defenders Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy also having had loan spells with Peterhead.