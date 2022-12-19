Peterhead: David Wilson hopes to be over worst of injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: David Wilson hopes to be over worst of injury issues

By Jamie Durent
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:23 am
Peterhead's David Wilson has a goal chalked off for offside. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead defender David Wilson hopes he is over the niggling injury worries which have hampered his season so far.

Wilson, who joined last season after leaving Elgin City, missed the end of last season after chipping a bone in his foot.

Upon his return his progress has been checked, with a calf problem affecting his availability for the Blue Toon.

He is keen to make an impact under new manager David Robertson and wants to stay injury-free from here on in.

“Small niggling injuries have not helped me,” said Wilson. “I had a long-term one at the end of last season, then two or three small ones.

“To be in and out of the team all the time has obviously been frustrating. But the old gaffer was very honest with you when you weren’t playing, so I never had any issues at all.

Peterhead defender David Wilson. Image: Duncan Brown
“Hopefully now it’s about me trying to maintain my fitness and I’m over all the niggling injuries, which have hampered my season so far.”

Even when fit Wilson knows he cannot take his position on the pitch for granted, with Robertson having an abundance of defensive players to choose from.

“I think in the Queen’s Park game in the cup we had six defenders on the park,” he added. “That was without Ryan Strachan and Max Gillies too.

“We have eight or nine really high-quality defenders so it’s really competitive at the back.

“It’s just a shame we don’t really have any strikers. Conor (O’Keefe) is injured and Russell (McLean) is just coming back,

“Defensively we’ve got enough quality, it’s just about being braver on the ball and having a bit more quality in the final third.”

David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead’s game against Clyde was postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch at Balmoor, but the players still managed to get in a short indoor training session.

Wilson has been impressed with what he’s seen so far from Robertson and his coaches, Ian Esslemont and Jimmy Lindsay.

“His training sessions have been excellent,” he said. “He’s come in with Ian and Jimmy and put on a lot of possession-based training sessions, bringing different ideas to training.

“Probably what’s impressed me most is the three of them all bring something different. They work really well together.

“Whenever there’s a change of manager, some people might be happy because they weren’t playing under the previous manager, or some might be unhappy because they were getting a game.

“Everyone is now playing for a place, from Tom (Ritchie) in goal to whoever plays up top at the moment. It’s refreshing and the intensity of training has definitely gone up a notch.”

Ian Esslemont takes the warm-up ahead of Peterhead's game with Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Even though the Blue Toon are still struggling at the foot of League One, Wilson insists camaraderie between the players remains strong.

“All of the boys are still together,” he added. “Going into training, we’re not dwelling on what happened on Saturday.

“Games have been closer, even if the scoring might not reflect that. If we take the lead in one of these games, against teams in the bottom half, I really think we can start getting results.”

