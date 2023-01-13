All schools across Moray to close on January 19 as more teacher strikes get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

All schools across Moray to close on January 19 as more teacher strikes get under way

By Chloe Irvine
January 13, 2023, 2:23 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 3:29 pm
A picture of Elgin High School, which is getting extra classrooms
All schools across Moray will be closed on January 19 due to teacher strikes. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Moray Council has confirmed all its schools will be closed on January 19 due to further strike action from teaching unions.

Multiple attempts have been made by teaching union to negotiate a new pay offer with schools closing for two days in the first week of term in 2023.

Now, more strike action will go ahead next week which means all primary and secondary schools in Moray will be shut.

The next wave of strikes are part of 16 days of action stretching from Monday to February 6 with two councils affected by industrial action each day.

Moray Council’s head of education, Vivienne Cross, said: “Due to the potential high numbers involved, the disruption to schools is so significant that we have been left with no alternative but to take the difficult decision to close all primary and secondary schools to pupils.

Vivienne Cross outside her old school Buckie High School. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“I understand people’s frustration at the disruption this causes to the learning of our children and young people and that families have to make alternative arrangements for childcare.

“As a local authority we have to ensure that there are enough teachers to safely open schools in order to maintain learning and teaching. The strike is part of wider action relating to a national pay dispute which is out with our control.”

Meanwhile, the council’s early learning and childcare centres will continue to operate as normal.

Struggles to cope with abusive pupils

This next strike will take place on January 19, following previous action from Moray teachers during the last month over pay and the increase in abuse from pupils.

Fleur Stewart, who teaches modern languages at Elgin Academy told the P&J she’s suffered from constant physical and verbal abuse from pupils.

She said: “I’ve been hurt by a pupil twice since September. You don’t want to come into work and think you’re going to be in danger at any point, this is not normal.

“The pupils are also getting more vocal, you go to work and get abuse every single day, even for just asking them to remove their jacket.”

Teacher strikers holding up banners and talking amongst themselves
Fleur Stewart standing in the middle of last month’s strike. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Norma Watson, who teaches drama at Elgin High School and has been teaching for almost 40 years also noticed a decline in behaviour from pupils.

She said: “You hear (pupils say) the phrase ‘you can’t touch me’ most days, I’ve been teaching 39 years, the pendulum has swung so far.

“A 12-year-old boy walked into his English class, he waited for silence and asked his teacher how many men she’d slept with.

“She was stunned and trying to quickly process how she should deal with this situation, and he went ‘Come on, how many then?’”

Moray Council has confirmed the possibility of the January 19 strike being cancelled remains on the table depending on “ongoing negotiations.”

If the situation changes, parents and carers will be informed  through their child’s school.

