All schools across Moray to close on January 19 as more teacher strikes get under way

Moray Council has confirmed all its schools will be closed on January 19 due to further strike action from teaching unions.

Multiple attempts have been made by teaching union to negotiate a new pay offer with schools closing for two days in the first week of term in 2023.

Now, more strike action will go ahead next week which means all primary and secondary schools in Moray will be shut.

The next wave of strikes are part of 16 days of action stretching from Monday to February 6 with two councils affected by industrial action each day.

Moray Council’s head of education, Vivienne Cross, said: “Due to the potential high numbers involved, the disruption to schools is so significant that we have been left with no alternative but to take the difficult decision to close all primary and secondary schools to pupils.

“I understand people’s frustration at the disruption this causes to the learning of our children and young people and that families have to make alternative arrangements for childcare.

“As a local authority we have to ensure that there are enough teachers to safely open schools in order to maintain learning and teaching. The strike is part of wider action relating to a national pay dispute which is out with our control.”

Meanwhile, the council’s early learning and childcare centres will continue to operate as normal.

Struggles to cope with abusive pupils

This next strike will take place on January 19, following previous action from Moray teachers during the last month over pay and the increase in abuse from pupils.

Fleur Stewart, who teaches modern languages at Elgin Academy told the P&J she’s suffered from constant physical and verbal abuse from pupils.

She said: “I’ve been hurt by a pupil twice since September. You don’t want to come into work and think you’re going to be in danger at any point, this is not normal.

“The pupils are also getting more vocal, you go to work and get abuse every single day, even for just asking them to remove their jacket.”

Norma Watson, who teaches drama at Elgin High School and has been teaching for almost 40 years also noticed a decline in behaviour from pupils.

She said: “You hear (pupils say) the phrase ‘you can’t touch me’ most days, I’ve been teaching 39 years, the pendulum has swung so far.

“A 12-year-old boy walked into his English class, he waited for silence and asked his teacher how many men she’d slept with.

“She was stunned and trying to quickly process how she should deal with this situation, and he went ‘Come on, how many then?’”

Moray Council has confirmed the possibility of the January 19 strike being cancelled remains on the table depending on “ongoing negotiations.”

If the situation changes, parents and carers will be informed through their child’s school.