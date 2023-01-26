Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordon Brown has urged Peterhead to use their long-awaited three points as a springboard for the rest of the season.

Peterhead bagged their first goal and win under manager David Robertson last weekend, beating relegation rivals Clyde 1-0 at Balmoor.

It is a huge step in the right direction for the Blue Toon, who got off the bottom of the table for the first time since August in the process.

There is still a huge amount of work to be done to keep Peterhead in the division, given they are 15 points adrift of tomorrow’s opponents Queen of the South, but the relief a win brings cannot be understated.

This is a team which has searched desperately for positives all season, firstly under Jim McInally then latterly under Robertson. Prior to Saturday they only had one win to their name and had shipped 52 goals.

But with optimism finally backed up by a result on the park, Brown feels it is time for Peterhead to start moving forward.

“It’s got to be the start of something,” said Brown. “There’s no point beating Clyde and then letting the momentum slip.

“It’s been such a difficult season, one of the hardest I’ve been involved in. The table looks like it’s going to be between us and Clyde and realistically, it is.

“But there’s a core of boys that know the club really well and we have got to kick on from here.

“We know it doesn’t mean much if we finish ninth as it still means play-offs. It gives us a chance and we’ve got to believe we can give ourselves that opportunity to stay up.”

After being relegated last season, Queens have had a campaign to forget themselves.

They would have been among the League One promotion contenders this season but instead find themselves eighth, nine points adrift of the play-offs.

“It’s been such a strange season,” added Brown. “You’re looking at a full-time team sitting eighth in League One.

“We need to pick up points at home and make it a hard place to come. It doesn’t matter where the team is in the league, we need to put our best foot forward at home.

“We need to edge away from Clyde and that has to be our sole target – to make the gap bigger between them and us before we play them again in three or four weeks.”

Since Robertson took over as manager in November, Brown has had a prominent role in the team and he is relishing the extra responsibility.

“I’m playing in a holding midfield role and I’m loving being on the pitch to help the boys,” he said.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff off the pitch, be it when I was injured or as a sub, but it’s good to be back involved in such a victory.

“Getting minutes in my legs is great and from a personal point of view, I just love playing. I hate missing even a training session.”