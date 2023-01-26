Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson

By Jamie Durent
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 8:35 am
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown

Jordon Brown has urged Peterhead to use their long-awaited three points as a springboard for the rest of the season.

Peterhead bagged their first goal and win under manager David Robertson last weekend, beating relegation rivals Clyde 1-0 at Balmoor.

It is a huge step in the right direction for the Blue Toon, who got off the bottom of the table for the first time since August in the process.

There is still a huge amount of work to be done to keep Peterhead in the division, given they are 15 points adrift of tomorrow’s opponents Queen of the South, but the relief a win brings cannot be understated.

This is a team which has searched desperately for positives all season, firstly under Jim McInally then latterly under Robertson. Prior to Saturday they only had one win to their name and had shipped 52 goals.

Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image: Duncan Brown

But with optimism finally backed up by a result on the park, Brown feels it is time for Peterhead to start moving forward.

“It’s got to be the start of something,” said Brown. “There’s no point beating Clyde and then letting the momentum slip.

“It’s been such a difficult season, one of the hardest I’ve been involved in. The table looks like it’s going to be between us and Clyde and realistically, it is.

“But there’s a core of boys that know the club really well and we have got to kick on from here.

“We know it doesn’t mean much if we finish ninth as it still means play-offs. It gives us a chance and we’ve got to believe we can give ourselves that opportunity to stay up.”

After being relegated last season, Queens have had a campaign to forget themselves.

They would have been among the League One promotion contenders this season but instead find themselves eighth, nine points adrift of the play-offs.

“It’s been such a strange season,” added Brown. “You’re looking at a full-time team sitting eighth in League One.

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown

“We need to pick up points at home and make it a hard place to come. It doesn’t matter where the team is in the league, we need to put our best foot forward at home.

“We need to edge away from Clyde and that has to be our sole target – to make the gap bigger between them and us before we play them again in three or four weeks.”

Since Robertson took over as manager in November, Brown has had a prominent role in the team and he is relishing the extra responsibility.

“I’m playing in a holding midfield role and I’m loving being on the pitch to help the boys,” he said.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff off the pitch, be it when I was injured or as a sub, but it’s good to be back involved in such a victory.

“Getting minutes in my legs is great and from a personal point of view, I just love playing. I hate missing even a training session.”

Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid

