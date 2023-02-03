Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process

By Jamie Durent
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

David Robertson may not be finished looking for more recruits to continue his overhaul of the Peterhead squad.

Robertson brought in two more players this week, taking his tally to 12 and the overall number for the season at Peterhead to a staggering 35.

Jack MacIver arrived on loan from Formartine United while John Allan, who played amateur football for Scalloway FC in Shetland, has signed on a deal until 2024.

There may still be room for more, with Robertson planning to use next weekend’s free Saturday to run the rule over trialists.

Congratulations to John Allan from all at Scalloway FC. Wishing him the very best of luck. 👏👏👏

Posted by Scalloway Football Club on Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Robertson sees MacIver as being able to bring technical quality to his side, while Allan will reinforce his forward options when he comes in next week.

“We’re hoping Jack can bring a bit of creativity and link up between the midfield and strikers,” said Robertson.

“Maybe previously, our midfield was maybe a bit lacking – Andy McCarthy is good on the ball but we probably need someone else with similar attributes. We’re hoping Jack is the guy.

“We played a bounce game during the week and he showed up well in that. We hope it shows up well when he’s in the team.

“John was in the area a couple of weeks ago and we got him into train. There was interest from Highland League teams and he’s moving into the area, so we got him in for a couple of sessions.

“We liked what we saw and he’ll join us next week. We’ve signed him on a longer-term contract because he’s going to be in the area permanently.

“The important thing for us is having players who want to test themselves at a higher level. Jack wants to test himself again and we want guys with that hunger to step up.”

MacIver was at Aberdeen and had a loan side with Highland League side Huntly last season. He was let go by the Dons in the summer and joined Formartine on a free transfer.

New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith

Allan was the 2022 Shetland player of the year and the top goalscorer in the amateur leagues. He also represented Shetland at the Island Games in 2017.

“We’re pleased with the squad we’ve got,” added Robertson. “We’ve moved some players on and we’re pleased with the freshness we’ve got.

“The more they play together, the better they’ll get. We just need to turn that into results and picking up points.”

A lot of the new arrivals have not played much football of late, which has its pros and cons.

It may give a clear idea of who could be available but if they come in, they are likely to be lacking match-fitness.

“The January window is always difficult,” added Robertson. “You’ve got players that maybe clubs don’t want, or players that haven’t played for four or five months.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go with your gut feeling and just have a go. You can’t overthink these things.

“It’s seven weeks we’ve been in now and it’s almost a totally different squad. The attitude is different too; you can have the best players in the world but if the attitude isn’t right, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

