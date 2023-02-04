Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul

By Jamie Durent
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 1:30 pm
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Putting names to faces at Peterhead this season has been a constant learning exercise.

Previous manager Jim McInally had to overhaul the squad in the summer, given the exodus at the end of last season, with more than 20 new players coming in.

When David Robertson took over the role at the end of November, he wanted to put his own stamp on the squad. The signing of Shetlander John Allan this week took his recruitment total to 12 and the running tally for the season to 35.

It is a quite incredible number, one which the few established faces in the Peterhead squad have had to get used to.

“I would love to see how many faces have come in!” said midfielder Andy McCarthy. “It’s been changing all the time.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“The gaffer is just trying to get it right. It (number of players) might not be easy to follow at times but they’re just trying to get the right personnel to do well for the rest of the season.

“It’s been alright for me. I’ll speak to anybody and get along with most folk. It is what it is.

“You’d obviously like to be a bit more settled but it’s part and parcel of football. You get on with it.”

Running through that many players has its obvious downsides, not least that it becomes difficult to put together a cohesive performance.

“There’s still a lot of gelling for the boys to do,” said McCarthy. “We were winning 1-0 last week and during my time at Peterhead, in that situation you’d expect to at least not get beat.

“We had a good chance on Saturday, even if we were poor. When you’re winning 1-0 you should be at least drawing the game.”

Business has not all been one way though. Peterhead have also seen loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie recalled permanently by Aberdeen, while Andy McDonald’s two years at the club came to an end after he was released.

“He’s one of the better defenders in the league in my opinion,” he said. “When you lose someone like that it’s hard.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Former Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“He’s one of my good mates in the team and while we’ll miss him, it’s a decision made by both parties.

“I’m not sure if he’s got anything lined up but I’m sure he won’t be short on options.”

Peterhead face Alloa this afternoon looking to climb back off the foot of League One, after their defeat to Queen of the South sent them back there last weekend.

“I enjoy playing at Alloa,” said McCarthy. “Folk might moan about the pitch but I enjoy playing there.

“We’ve lost a few bodies this week so we’ll need to see where we are. We need to try win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers…
New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick
Peterhead: David Robertson pleased with 'hunger' of new boys Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson reveals challenges of signing local players
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented