Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Putting names to faces at Peterhead this season has been a constant learning exercise.

Previous manager Jim McInally had to overhaul the squad in the summer, given the exodus at the end of last season, with more than 20 new players coming in.

When David Robertson took over the role at the end of November, he wanted to put his own stamp on the squad. The signing of Shetlander John Allan this week took his recruitment total to 12 and the running tally for the season to 35.

It is a quite incredible number, one which the few established faces in the Peterhead squad have had to get used to.

“I would love to see how many faces have come in!” said midfielder Andy McCarthy. “It’s been changing all the time.

“The gaffer is just trying to get it right. It (number of players) might not be easy to follow at times but they’re just trying to get the right personnel to do well for the rest of the season.

“It’s been alright for me. I’ll speak to anybody and get along with most folk. It is what it is.

“You’d obviously like to be a bit more settled but it’s part and parcel of football. You get on with it.”

Running through that many players has its obvious downsides, not least that it becomes difficult to put together a cohesive performance.

“There’s still a lot of gelling for the boys to do,” said McCarthy. “We were winning 1-0 last week and during my time at Peterhead, in that situation you’d expect to at least not get beat.

“We had a good chance on Saturday, even if we were poor. When you’re winning 1-0 you should be at least drawing the game.”

Business has not all been one way though. Peterhead have also seen loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie recalled permanently by Aberdeen, while Andy McDonald’s two years at the club came to an end after he was released.

“He’s one of the better defenders in the league in my opinion,” he said. “When you lose someone like that it’s hard.

“He’s one of my good mates in the team and while we’ll miss him, it’s a decision made by both parties.

“I’m not sure if he’s got anything lined up but I’m sure he won’t be short on options.”

Peterhead face Alloa this afternoon looking to climb back off the foot of League One, after their defeat to Queen of the South sent them back there last weekend.

“I enjoy playing at Alloa,” said McCarthy. “Folk might moan about the pitch but I enjoy playing there.

“We’ve lost a few bodies this week so we’ll need to see where we are. We need to try win the game.”