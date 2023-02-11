Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is hoping to reverse their recent run of form against local rivals Turriff United.

The sides meet at Princess Royal Park this afternoon with the Banffers having lost the last three clashes by an aggregate score of 15-1.

Stewart is looking for an improvement today, and said: “Turriff have turned into a bit of a bogey team for us.

“There’s been a combination of things – we’ve played poorly in parts of games, in the last meeting the score (5-1) flattered them I felt and there were decisions during the game which went against us. But naivety and errors at times cost us defensively.

“We’ve worked on a few things in that regard and hopefully it works for us.

“We definitely don’t want to be on the end of a similar scoreline.

“I’d probably say we’re a year behind where Turriff are at in terms of going down the youth route and trying to build for the future.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result in this game, because we can and we go into it with confidence.”

Turriff United are pleased to announce the arrival of @FergusAlberts on a permanent deal from Inverurie Locos. Striker Fergus (20) joins up on a two and a half year deal from the Harlaw Park side and also has previous Highland League experience from his spell at Huntly. pic.twitter.com/45DxAC1GiS — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Turriff could hand a debut to Fergus Alberts.

The striker was signed from Inverurie Locos earlier this week, and manager Dean Donaldson is looking forward to seeing him in a United shirt.

He added: “Fergus gives us a presence up top which we’ve lacked since we lost Aaron Reid.

“He’s a young boy who’s hungry to do well and I’m hoping he can.

“If players are doing well here, they’ll play, so hopefully he can hit the ground running.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. Games in the past don’t mean anything – it’s a derby game and every game is different.”

️🚨⚽️📺 Latest #HighlandLeagueWeekly Friday preview: All the build-up, inc. @brorarangers v @FraserburghFC, and @DeveronvaleFC v @TurriffUnitedFC 🎥🎥 🔮🔮 "Crystal Paul" predictions, and your chance to be the first to own a tea-towel of his face (?🤔)https://t.co/d1GbhlLo1o — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) February 10, 2023