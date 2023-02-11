Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United

By Callum Law
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is hoping to reverse their recent run of form against local rivals Turriff United.

The sides meet at Princess Royal Park this afternoon with the Banffers having lost the last three clashes by an aggregate score of 15-1.

Stewart is looking for an improvement today, and said: “Turriff have turned into a bit of a bogey team for us.

“There’s been a combination of things – we’ve played poorly in parts of games, in the last meeting the score (5-1) flattered them I felt and there were decisions during the game which went against us. But naivety and errors at times cost us defensively.

“We’ve worked on a few things in that regard and hopefully it works for us.

“We definitely don’t want to be on the end of a similar scoreline.

“I’d probably say we’re a year behind where Turriff are at in terms of going down the youth route and trying to build for the future.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result in this game, because we can and we go into it with confidence.”

Meanwhile, Turriff could hand a debut to Fergus Alberts.

The striker was signed from Inverurie Locos earlier this week, and manager Dean Donaldson is looking forward to seeing him in a United shirt.

He added: “Fergus gives us a presence up top which we’ve lacked since we lost Aaron Reid.

“He’s a young boy who’s hungry to do well and I’m hoping he can.

“If players are doing well here, they’ll play, so hopefully he can hit the ground running.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. Games in the past don’t mean anything – it’s a derby game and every game is different.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Brechin City's Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Strathspey Thistle appoint new assistant manager - but search for boss continues
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Highland League secretary John Campbell hoping for thrilling finish after publishing rearranged fixtures
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers blockbuster, and…

Most Read

1
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to facing Turriff United
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented