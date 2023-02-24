Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to reap benefits of Balmoor training base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to reap benefits of Balmoor training base

By Jamie Durent
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

David Robertson hopes Peterhead can reap the benefits of bringing their training base back home.

The Blue Toon have been training at Balmoor during the week in a bid to reduce the demands of travelling on their squad.

Players had been travelling to Dundee for twice-weekly sessions, with a handful of them based in the City of Discovery.

But now players from Dundee and Aberdeen will train at Peterhead’s home ground, while their three central belt-based players – Andy McCarthy, Boris Melingui and Cody McLeod – will be taken for sessions by coach Jimmy Lindsay.

“Some of them were finding it difficult training twice a week in Dundee,” said Robertson. “Because we’ve got a number of players who can train any time and we just felt it was easier.

David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

“What I find now is the players enjoy it. They come in to a proper club, go into the dressing room, and feeling more part of the club.

“Most of them just come to the club on a weekend, are so focused on the game, then disappear down the road again. It’s definitely been beneficial.”

Robertson also has no concerns about the Balmoor surface cutting up given its extra use, with three home games to come before the end of March.

“What we tend to do is use one half one week and use the other half the next,” he added. “Maybe when the lighter nights come in, we’ll train somewhere else in Peterhead.

“We’re starting at 6.30pm; when we’re training in Dundee it’s an 8.30pm start and you’re not getting finished until 10pm.

“It’s given everybody a lift, even the boys that have to travel to get there. That’s two weeks we’ve done it and we’ve had no complaints.”

Peterhead’s defeat to Clyde last weekend puts them three points adrift at the bottom of League One ahead of facing Kelty Hearts today.

Curing his side’s lack of goals would be a start to solving Peterhead’s problems. They have just 12 goals in 25 league games and their five strikers – Daniel Fosu, Kieran Shanks, John Allan, Josh Oyinsan and Boris Melingui – have 22 goals in senior football between them. By contrast, centre-backs Jason Brown and Ryan Strachan have a combined 35.

New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“We caused Clyde so many problems last week – we just need to find that cutting edge,” said Robertson. “If we get one, we’ll get few.

“We seem a bit more secure at the back now. It’s almost like a new team and Saturday was probably the first time it came together.

“When I first came in we had no strikers. Now we’ve got Josh, Dan, Kieran, Boris, John Allan – a host of strikers. We’re a bit spoilt for chance.

“A lot of things have fallen for Dan and unfortunately he hasn’t taken them. The pleasing thing is we’re creating chances and it’s up to someone to stamp their authority on it and become the top goalscorer.”

