Conor O’Keefe aims to repay Blue Toon faith in him after signing new two-year deal at Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead winger Conor O’Keefe has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at Balmoor Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The former Elgin City player, who moved to the Blue Toon last summer, has not played since suffering a knee injury against Airdrie in October.

But the 24 year-old has been given a vote of confidence by manager David Robertson, who has yet to see him in action, and is determined to repay the faith shown in him.

He told the Peterhead website: “The club has been brilliant with me throughout my injury. I was enjoying my time with the club before the injury and I was happy to sign a new deal with the club.

“It was quite a weird injury when it happened. We thought we would just do some rehab and see if we could get the strength back but after a few months we agreed it wasn’t getting any better.

“I got an operation recently and the pain is less and less every day.

“I am hoping to be back by the end of the season and get some goals, I’ve had conversations with the gaffer and he says he watched videos of me in action and spoke to players at the club.

“I think my style suits the gaffer, I am looking forward to working with Davie and playing the style of football he wants to bring to Peterhead.”

Robertson hopes O’Keefe can return for run-in

O’Keefe becomes the eighth player to sign up for Peterhead beyond the summer and Robertson is looking forward to seeing the winger in action before the end of the season.

He said: “I have heard a lot about Conor, he’s the type of player we want at this club and he’s stayed with the team and travelled during his injury.

“He was another one that had a couple of offers elsewhere but it shows loyalty from Conor to stay at the club and it’s another good one to get over the line.

“Hopefully, we can get him back in action for the run-in, it’s important we have a core of players so we are not scrambling about next season.

“Conor has pace, a lot of ability, and is athletic, he is also versatile which is what we need.

“He has all the attributes to his game and he’s impressed on some of the goals he’s scored.”