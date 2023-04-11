Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic

The Blue Toon conceded twice in the second half and remain two points adrift at the foot of the table following the loss.

By Sophie Goodwin
Dunfermline's Craig Wighton scored his side's second goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Dunfermline's Craig Wighton scored his side's second goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS

Peterhead were unable to boost their bid for League One survival as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline Athletic.

After a solid first half at Balmoor where the Buchan outfit had matched the full-time professional Fifers, Dunfermline took the lead 10 minutes after the interval through Nikolay Todorov.

Second-half substitute Craig Wighton scored Dunfermline’s second on 67 minutes to secure all three points for the Pars, who could’ve won the title with the win if Falkirk had not won 2-1 at Montrose.

The defeat means bottom side Peterhead remain two points behind Clyde – who they play next weekend, but up next for Peterhead is a trip to Links Park on Saturday.

The Blue Toon made one change from Saturday’s win over FC Edinburgh for the visit of Dunfermline as defender Kevin Joshua came in for Jason Brown, who missed out completely due to injury.

It was the home side who had the first chance as player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown headed an effort goalward from a corner, but it was cleared off the line by Joseph Chalmers.

Peterhead then won a free-kick in a dangerous position 20 yards out from goal – after a stamp on Kieran Shanks – which Brown’s fellow player-interim co-boss Ryan Strachan took, but it was right down the throat of Deniz Mehmet in the Dunfermline goal.

At the other end, Lewis McCann burst into the Blue Toon box and outmuscled Leyton Bisland, who did recover well to force the ball out for a Peterhead goal kick.

Peterhead’s Ryan Strachan battles with Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann. Image: SNS

Dunfermline looked dangerous down the left flank and Matthew Todd sent in an inviting ball across the face of goal, however, none of his incoming team-mates connected with it.

The away side then won a free kick for a foul on McCann just outside the box which Chalmers took and whipped in a decent ball to find Christopher Hamilton, who headed over.

Dunfermline had the best chance since Brown’s header in the opening stages on 25 minutes, when Joshua Edwards burst into the box and found McCann, whose shot from close-range was superbly saved by an alert Stuart McKenzie.

Near the end of the first half, there were two penalty shouts from Dunfermline after two potential handballs, but referee Dan McFarlane was not interested.

On the stroke of half-time, Bisland went close with a curling effort for Peterhead, which could’ve been mistaken for a cross, as Mehmet was forced into making an uncomfortable looking collection in the air.

Dunfermline opener early in second half at Balmoor

In the second half, Josh Oyinsan was so close to being one-v-one with Mehmet after Kyle Benedictus sloppily lost possession deep in his own half, but the Peterhead forward’s first touch was too heavy and the Pars recovered.

Benedictus took his frustration out on Oyinsan moments later by hauling him to the ground as the Blue Toon won a free-kick, which Jack Wilkie sent in to the box.

Dunfermline should’ve went 1-0 up in the 55th minute as Ritchie-Hosler found Todorov unmarked in the box, but he fluffed his lines and didn’t connect with the ball.

However, the Pars number 10 did net the opener at Balmoor on 56 minutes with a good finish from inside the box – dropping his shoulder to deceive McKenzie before slotting the ball beyond the Blue Toon keeper.

Dunfermline’s Nikolay Todorov, left, celebrates scoring the opener at Balmoor. Image: SNS

Pars skipper Benedictus went close to doubling their advantage, but he saw his header at the back post, from a Chalmers corner, cleared off the line.

It was 2-0 soon after, though, as Wilkie gifted McCann possession and he burst into the box before laying off Wighton, who slotted the ball into the back of the net from only a couple of yards out.

Shanks registered Peterhead’s first and only real chance of the second half when he did well to create some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his effort trailed wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Chance to climb off bottom of League One 'massive incentive' for Peterhead against Dunfermline…
Peterhead's Josh Oyinsan celebrates his goal with Kieran Shanks and Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 FC Edinburgh: Blue Toon win for the first time since January
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east's other SPFL…
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead have to turn improvements into points, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
Frank Krukowski.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Peterhead's Jordon Brown with a header on target against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown.
Queen of the South 2-1 Peterhead: Jordon Brown encouraged by Blue Toon display
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Parklands Care Homes have lodged plans with Highland Council for temporary staff accommodation on the grounds of Lynmore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey. Image: Google Street View.
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey
Where does one apply for the job of pub judge? (Image: Viacheslav Nikolaenko/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: I'm volunteering to survey the best pubs and bars across Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]