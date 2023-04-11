Caley Thistle on brink of Championship top four after 2-0 victory against Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are breathing down Ayr United’s neck in the race for the closing play-off spots – thanks to their impressive 2-0 home win against Arbroath in the Championship.

A second half opener from in-form Nathan Shaw and a Scott Allardice penalty earned the vital victory, which firmly keeps last year’s Premiership play-off finalists in the step-up hunt.

A red card for on-loan St Mirren ace Jay Henderson for an ill-timed tackle just after the second goal proved not to be costly.

ICT are just two points behind fourth-placed Ayr and three points below Partick Thistle, who are third with just four games remaining.

This result followed successive league wins against Partick, Morton and Raith Rovers, which has added up to five victories in their last six outings overall.

The Caley Jags, who face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semis on April 29, were up against Dick Campbell’s ever-improving Arbroath side, who arrived on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run.

Five shut-outs in the Red Lichties’ previous six matches was a further indicator as to the task which lay ahead for Billy Dodds’ team. They also had not suffered an away loss since losing at Partick Thistle last November.

There was only one change for ICT as striker Austin Samuels took the place in the starting 11 in place of Aaron Doran, who dropped to the bench.

The Angus team, who drew 0-0 with new leaders Dundee at the weekend, were unchanged, with no injuries to concern them.

Shaw, who netted at the weekend, played just behind main striker Billy Mckay and he instantly drew a foul from skipper Thomas O’Brien.

Up stepped ICT captain Sean Welsh and swerved the 25-yard free-kick just past the right post.

Arbroath responded with a swift move as Scott Stewart fed the ball through for Lewis Banks, who made Mark Ridgers make his first save of the night.

The visitors’ keeper Derek Gaston raced out to prevent Billy Mckay from getting a shot in after Welsh picked him out on 12 minutes. ICT scored two first half goals in their weekend win against Raith. They were after the same again here.

The game went into a bit of a scrappy spell as these two teams probed for an opening.

On the stroke of half-time, O’Brien flashed a header past the left post from a corner.

Eight minutes into the second half, ICT got the goal their play merited.

A sweeping move from the back took Welsh into a forward motion. The midfielder played the ball out to Henderson and he crossed for Shaw to slot past Gaston from close-range.

It was a big moment, with Caley Thistle knowing they were in the box-seat for victory. Their slick play in the second half was certainly up a level and the lead delighted the home fans.

Against Arbroath, a 1-0 lead never seems enough and that’s why Welsh launched a 30-yarder which dipped just over the crossbar.

A couple of corners from Dick Campbell’s men had to be dealt with before ICT were given a great chance to go two up with 12 minutes to go.

Henderson darted into the right side of the box and was hauled to the floor by Steven Hetherington. Referee Gavin Duncan pointed to the spot and Allardice smashed home the spot-kick.

Just after the restart, ICT were reduced to 10 men as Henderson’s badly-judged challenge on Michael McKenna led to a straight red card.

Henderson didn’t argue and walked off, clearly frustrated by his decision.

The importance of that second goal was clear as they faced a 10 v 11 match-up in the closing stages.

Inverness remained tight, well-drilled and ensured no way through for their third clean sheet in four games.

Caley Thistle’s pursuit of points takes them to basement hosts Cove Rangers on Saturday, while Arbroath go to Fife to face injury-stricken Raith Rovers, who are in seventh spot with nothing to play for.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (4-1-4-1) – Ridgers 6, Harper 6, Welsh 6, Deas 7, Carson 7, Billy Mckay 6 (Woods 66), Allardice 6, Henderson 6, Shaw 7 (Boyd 83), Delaney 6, Samuels 6 (Daniel MacKay 74).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Devine, Doran, Hyde, Nicolson.

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1) – Gaston 6, Banks 6, Little 6, O’Brien 7, Gold 6 (El-Mhanni 64), McKenna 6, Hilson 6 (Komolafe 82), Stewart 6 (Linn 64), Dow 6 (Olusanya 64), Balde 6 (Tait 46), Hetherington 6.

Subs not used: Gill (GK), Jacobs, Allan, Ardarkwa.

Referee – Gavin Duncan 6.

Star man – Robbie Deas.

Attendance – 2038.