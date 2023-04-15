Peterhead in must-win territory as end of season looms, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown admits the Blue Toon know they’re running out of games to survive automatic relegation from League One.

The Blue Toon remain two points adrift of play-off place-occupying Clyde – who they play next weekend – at the bottom of the table, with four games remaining.

A trip to Links Park is up next for Peterhead, who were beaten by Dunfermline on Wednesday night despite a solid display.

Brown identified several positives after the Pars defeat, and wants to see the Blue Toon build on them as he admits it is now crunch-time for his side.

Brown said: “They’re all must-wins at this stage, we know we’re running out of games. We’ve got to go down there and show the belief, the energy and the work rate.

“Attacking-wise, we need to take the game to them. We’ve not won down there in a while so that’s something we’re looking to put right.

“It’s just getting the final wee steps which are slightly missing, but we’re definitely working hard to get them.”

Goals and first away win the aim for the Blue Toon

Since the player-interim co-managers came in – Brown and Ryan Strachan – there have been noticeable improvements, but the former believes there are areas where they still need to be better.

Brown said: “It’s goals. We’re so close. We had one off the line really early against Dunfermline and we’re having more shots on goal, creating more chances.

“Kieran Shanks came off gutted last Saturday because he’s missed a couple chances, but he’s getting in those positions that he wasn’t three or four weeks ago.

“We’re playing further up the park, so that final bit of quality is what has to come – starting at Montrose on Saturday.”

Peterhead are yet to win on the road this season, with all three of their wins coming at Balmoor Stadium.

Brown acknowledges their away record has not been good enough, but says it is another incentive for the Blue Toon to go to Montrose and pick up the three points this weekend.

Brown said: “It’s another something we need to put right.

“It’s another incentive (winning way). The incentive against Dunfermline was to get off the bottom of the league, but we didn’t quite manage that.

“But at the moment, we know it’s still in our own hands if we can win all four games.”