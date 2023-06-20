Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor

Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood has signed a one-year extension to remain at Balmoor Stadium.

The 37-year-old, who moved to the Blue Toon last summer, made two appearances for the club.

He featured against Raith Rovers in the Viaplay Cup and also played against Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Blue Toon co-manager Ryan Strachan is delighted Wood will remain at the club to provide competition to goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

He said: “We’re glad to get Sandy sorted. It’s been a challenge due to Sandy’s work commitments but we got there and we’re delighted to get this over the line.

“His commitment and value to the dressing room was key for retaining him, he was always available when asked last season.”