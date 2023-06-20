Thunderstorm weather warning and flood alerts issued in the Highlands

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the Highlands today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the northern Highlands which is in place from 10.30am until 8pm today.

The impacted area covers parts of the West Coast from Fort William up to Durness.

Heavy showers, hail and lightning strikes are expected to develop in a few places and flood issues have also been issued.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland Tuesday 10:30 to 20:00 Latest info 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NYMlCk8WHJ — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2023

Forecasters are warning residents today they could face a “short term” loss of power and also possible flooding of homes and businesses.

Damage to buildings from flooding or lightning strikes is also a possibility.

Motorists could face challenging driving conditions with spray, standing water and hail on the roads. Delays to public transport services are also to be expected.

Flood alerts issued posing ‘danger to life’

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for several areas in the Highlands.

Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Skye and Lochaber and Wester Ross residents have been warned of the risk of flooding due to heavy showers.

The rainfall could cause surface water and fast flowing water which could pose “danger to life”. Built up areas and transport networks are at particular risk.

However, the risk of flooding from main rivers is low and not all locations will be affected.

The warning follows after the region has experienced hot and humid weather in the last few weeks – leading to a burst in midge populations.