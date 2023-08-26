Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown backs on-loan Aberdeen forward Aaron Reid to grasp chance against Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown backs on-loan Aberdeen forward Aaron Reid to grasp chance against Spartans

Reid has only made one competitive start for Peterhead since the start of his loan spell from the Dons, which came against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has urged on-loan Dons striker Aaron Reid to take his chance with fellow forward Kieran Shanks suspended.

Shanks was shown a straight red card in last week’s win over Clyde and is unavailable when the Blue Toon host The Spartans in League Two at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

Reid, 19, has made only one competitive start for Peterhead since the start of his loan spell from Aberdeen  – which came against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup – and has featured once from the bench in League Two.

But with Shanks suspended, Brown believes now is the perfect time for Reid to stake his claim for a regular place in the Blue Toon’s starting XI.

Brown said: “We’re disappointed Kieran is suspended, especially after scoring, but it gives Aaron a really good opportunity to hopefully be our focal point.

“He’s got tremendous ability. He’s shown that in the Highland League and with Elgin City last season, and Aberdeen have signed him up.

Aaron Reid in action for Turriff United last year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“We’re lucky to have got him in on loan and we wouldn’t have taken him in if we didn’t feel he could contribute.

“It’s a massive opportunity for him on Saturday, but he’s still young and there’s not too much pressure on him.

“Myself and Ryan (Strachan) are really looking forward to Aaron coming in and showing everyone what he can do.”

Home form a must for Brown as Spartans return to Balmoor

Peterhead currently sit atop of the League Two table with seven points from nine, and Brown says his side’s next target is to secure a first win at home.

Their first game of the season at Balmoor ended in a 0-0 stalemate with Stenhousemuir a fortnight ago.

Brown said: “It’s been a really good start, but what we feel is missing is a strong performance at home.

“Home form is absolutely massive if you are to have any success. We never had enough home or away wins last season, but – even in previous years – our home form hasn’t been the best.

“I think back to 10 years ago when we won this league, and even five years ago, our home form was really strong. It needs to be back to those levels.

“Once we get that result at home and get that monkey off our back then hopefully we can build on that.”

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown dishes out instructions from the touchline
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Brown admits it will be a tough contest against Spartans, who have settled into life in League Two well following promotion from the Lowland League.

The Edinburgh side have drawn two and one won of their opening three league matches.

It won’t be the first competitive meeting of the two sides, though, as Peterhead hosted Spartans in the Viaplay Cup last month – the away side winning 2-1.

The Blue Toon co-manager said: “It will be very tough. We’ve got a clearer picture of them because we have played them recently in the cup.

“We know they are a strong side and remain unbeaten as well.

“We need to really take the game to them and show how much we’ve improved over the last few weeks.”

Peterhead will be without the suspended Shanks for the clash against Spartans, while Stuart McKenzie, Robert Ward, Conor O’Keefe and Scott Ross are all doubts.

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Clyde 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon move two points clear at the top of the…
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Jason Brown thriving off the 'good feeling' which has returned to Peterhead
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with…

Conversation